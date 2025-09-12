Remembering Latheesha Ansari, a Kerala IAS Aspirant who took UPSC Exam on Oxygen Support

IAS Aspirant Latheesha: Latheesha Ansari’s journey has been an inspiration for many aspirants who complain about their hustles and obstacles and use them as an excuse to escape reality. Latheesha was born with a rare disease which made her bones weak and her body small. She could not walk due to this medical condition. Her sheer determination towards achieving something big in life never let her medical conditions come in the way. When she went on to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2019, her family took her oxygen cylinder to the examination hall so that she could breathe easily. Latheesha Ansari: Suffering from a Life Threatening Disease When Latheesha was born, she was diagnosed with a rare bone disease condition known as ‘type II Osteogenesis Imperfecta’ (brittle bone disease). She was also suffering from Pulmonary Hypertension, due to which she constantly needed external oxygen support.

Latheesha’s Education and Hobbies Latheesha has always been a brilliant student in her academic journey. She has excelled in her schooling and college with top marks. According to her YouTube Channel, she was also a painter, learned to play keyboard, etc. On the Day Of the UPSC Exam In 2019, Latheesha appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exam. Due to her medical condition, she was not able to walk and also had respiratory issues. Her family took her to the examination hall. She carried an oxygen cylinder with her so that she could breathe. No matter what hurdles she had faced in her life, she never gave up on her dreams. This is really an inspiring journey for other students and aspirants to never feel dejected in life due to some hurdles. Her life gives inspiration to many. Latheesha’s Final Wish