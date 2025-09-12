Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Remembering Latheesha Ansari, a Kerala IAS Aspirant who took UPSC Exam on Oxygen Support

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 12, 2025, 16:17 IST

IAS Aspirant Latheesha: Latheesha Ansari, a UPSC aspirant from Kerala has an inspiring journey of resilience, patience and strength. Despite having multiple bone fractures due to an innate disease, she never felt dejected and pursued her dreams. Let’s explore Latheesha's Journey.

Kerala IAS Aspirant Latheesha Ansari

IAS Aspirant Latheesha: Latheesha Ansari’s journey has been an inspiration for many aspirants who complain about their hustles and obstacles and use them as an excuse to escape reality. Latheesha was born with a rare disease which made her bones weak and her body small. She could not walk due to this medical condition. Her sheer determination towards achieving something big in life never let her medical conditions come in the way. When she went on to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2019, her family took her oxygen cylinder to the examination hall so that she could breathe easily.

Latheesha Ansari: Suffering from a Life Threatening Disease

When Latheesha was born, she was diagnosed with a rare bone disease condition known as ‘type II Osteogenesis Imperfecta’ (brittle bone disease). She was also suffering from Pulmonary Hypertension, due to which she constantly needed external oxygen support.

Latheesha’s Education and Hobbies

Latheesha has always been a brilliant student in her academic journey. She has excelled in her schooling and college with top marks. According to her YouTube Channel, she was also a painter, learned to play keyboard, etc.

On the Day Of the UPSC Exam

In 2019, Latheesha appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exam. Due to her medical condition, she was not able to walk and also had respiratory issues. Her family took her to the examination hall. She carried an oxygen cylinder with her so that she could breathe. No matter what hurdles she had faced in her life, she never gave up on her dreams. This is really an inspiring journey for other students and aspirants to never feel dejected in life due to some hurdles. Her life gives inspiration to many.

Latheesha’s Final Wish

Due to her medical ailments, she has never been able to walk in her life. Some days before she passed away on June 16, 2021, she requested her father to make her stand on her own feet. This was her last wish for her father. He made her stand on her feet for at least 2 hours before she breathed her last breath. At the very tender age of 27, Latheesha left this world, but her determination and strength has remained an inspiration for many.

