IPS Anjana Krishna: IPS Anjana Krishna’s story is a testament to diligence and courage. Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram with modest roots, she cleared UPSC with All India Rank 355 in her first attempt, joined the IPS (2023 batch), and now stands out as a disciplined DSP in Solapur, admired for standing her ground during a high-profile enforcement action.

On August 31, 2025, DSP Anjana Krishna sent some of the people from her department to stop illegal excavation of soil in Solapur. Then a video was circulated which had the conversation of the DSP and a Minister from Maharashtra to stop the departmental people. In a heated argument, the Minister was reportedly asking the DSP to stop taking action against illegal excavation.

Anjana Krishna did not budge a little bit from her stand, making her bold enough to handle the pressures and administration. Learn more about Anjana Krishna, her educational & family background, UPSC journey in this article.