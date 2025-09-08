IPS Anjana Krishna: IPS Anjana Krishna’s story is a testament to diligence and courage. Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram with modest roots, she cleared UPSC with All India Rank 355 in her first attempt, joined the IPS (2023 batch), and now stands out as a disciplined DSP in Solapur, admired for standing her ground during a high-profile enforcement action.
On August 31, 2025, DSP Anjana Krishna sent some of the people from her department to stop illegal excavation of soil in Solapur. Then a video was circulated which had the conversation of the DSP and a Minister from Maharashtra to stop the departmental people. In a heated argument, the Minister was reportedly asking the DSP to stop taking action against illegal excavation.
Anjana Krishna did not budge a little bit from her stand, making her bold enough to handle the pressures and administration. Learn more about Anjana Krishna, her educational & family background, UPSC journey in this article.
IPS Officer Anjana Krishna
Anjana Krishna was born in Kerala in 1990. She belongs to a modest family, her mother worked as a typist in court, and her father ran a small textile shop in Thiruvananthapuram. She was driven by her dream of joining civil services and dedicated herself to UPSC preparation and succeeded with an impressive All India Rank 355 in the 2022-23 exam cycle.
IPS Anjana’s Educational & Family Background
Anjana hails from a middle class family in Kerala with very modest conditions. She completed her education from Kerala itself and then went on to pursue her dream of UPSC Civil Services exam.
Hometown & Family: Anjana hails from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Her father, Biju runs a small cloth shop, while her mother, Seena, serves as a court typist.
School and College: She completed her schooling at St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from NSS College for Women, Neeramankara.
Anjana Krishna’s UPSC Success
Exam and Rank: She cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination in the 2022-23 cycle, securing All India Rank 355, and joined the Indian Police Services
Batch & Posting: She belongs to the 2023 IPS batch and is currently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Karmala, Solapur district, Maharashtra.
