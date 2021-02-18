RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification for Various Non CSG Posts,Online Application begins from 23 Feb onwards, Salary upto 77208/

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 February to 10 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for RBI Manager Technical Civil Recruitment 2021?

Graduation in Civil Engineering and three years of experience is required for this post.

What is the qualification required for RBI Legal Officer Recruitment 2021?

Candidates who have done graduation in law and having two years of experience are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for RBI Assistant Manager Official Language Recruitment?

The candidate must have a second class master's degree in Hindi with English as a subject and 2 years of experience.

What is the last date for RBI Recruitment 2021?

The willing candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts latest by 10 March 2021.

What is the starting date for RBI Recruitment 2021?

All interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online from 23 February 2021 onwards at rbi.org.in.

How many vacancies are released for RBI Recruitment 2021?

A total of 53 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Assistant Manager (Official Language), Legal Officer (Grade-B), Manager (Technical Civil), Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security).