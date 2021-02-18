RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification for Various Non CSG Posts,Online Application begins from 23 Feb onwards, Salary upto 77208/-
RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification for Various Non CSG Posts Released @rbi.org.in. Check RBI Recruitment 2021 Application Process, RBI 2021 Eligibility, RBI 2021 Salary, RBI 2021 Selection Criteria and other details here.
RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of non CSG. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online from 23 February 2021 onwards at rbi.org.in. The candidates having India Citizenship are only eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts.
A total of 53 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Assistant Manager (Official Language), Legal Officer (Grade-B), Manager (Technical Civil), Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security). The notification is released in daily newspaper. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, experience, age limit and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 23 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 10 March 2021
- Last date for depositing application fee: 10 March 2021
- Exam Date: 10 April 2021
RBI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Manager (Official Language) - 12 Posts
- Legal Officer (Grade-B) - 11 Posts
- Manager (Technical Civil) - 1 Post
- Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) - 5 Posts
RBI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager (Official Language) - For this post, it is necessary to have a second class master's degree in Hindi with English as a subject and 2 years of experience.
- Legal Officer (Grade-B) - it is mandatory for the candidate to graduate in law along with two years of experience.
- Manager (Technical Civil) - Graduation in Civil Engineering and three years of experience is required for this post.
- Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) - For this post, the candidate must have served at least 5 years in the rank of officer in the Army/Navy/Air Force.
RBI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
Assistant Manager (Official Language), Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) - Rs. 63172 Per Month
Legal Officer (Grade-B), Manager (Technical Civil) - Rs. 77208 Per Month
How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 23 February to 10 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.