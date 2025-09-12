Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Which state is Called the Rice Bowl Of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 12, 2025, 16:18 IST

West Bengal is called the Rice Bowl of India. West bengal is one of the largest producers of rice. Learn about its top rice varieties, production, and interesting facts about rice. 

Rice Bowl of India: Rice is one of the most important staple foods in the world, feeding billions of people every day. It is a cereal grain that comes in different varieties, such as Basmati, Jasmine, Sona Masoori, Ponni, Matta, Brown, and White rice. Rice is easy to cook, nutritious, and versatile, used in dishes like rice pulao, fried rice, rice pudding, and biryani.

Which state is Called the Rice Bowl?

West Bengal is famously known as the Rice Bowl of India because it is one of the largest producers of rice in the country. Its fertile alluvial soil in the Ganges delta and abundant river water from the Ganges, Hooghly, and Mahanadi tributaries make it ideal for growing rice. Farmers can cultivate rice almost year-round, supporting both local consumption and exports.

Rice Varieties in West Bengal

The state grows several rice varieties, such as Basmati rice, Aman rice, and Aus rice. These are used for daily meals, traditional dishes, and export purposes. West Bengal’s rice is known for its taste, aroma, and quality, making it highly sought after in India and abroad.

Rice Production 

West Bengal produces over 15 million tonnes of rice annually, making it one of India’s top rice-producing states. This production contributes significantly to India’s food security and provides employment to millions across rural areas.

Largest Producer of Rice in the World

While West Bengal is a top producer in India, India itself is the second-largest rice producer in the world, after China. West Bengal contributes a significant share to India’s overall rice output, helping the country maintain its position as a major global rice supplier.

Interesting Facts About West Bengal Rice

1. Fertile Ganges Delta

The Ganges delta region in West Bengal is one of the most fertile areas in the world, allowing rice to grow in abundance throughout the year.

2. Traditional Rice Cultivation

Rice farming in West Bengal is a centuries-old tradition. Many families have been cultivating rice for generations, keeping agricultural practices alive.

3. Export Quality Rice

West Bengal exports high-quality rice varieties, including Basmati, to countries around the world. This makes it a key contributor to India’s rice exports.

4. Rice and Local Cuisine

Rice is a staple food in West Bengal, forming the base for popular dishes like macher bhat (fish and rice), pulao, and sweet rice desserts.

5. Employment and Economy

Rice cultivation supports millions of farmers and laborers in the state. It is critical to West Bengal’s economy, both in rural employment and overall agricultural contribution.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

