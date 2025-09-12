What Colour is the Sun? The Sun is often described as yellow or orange, but the true colour of the Sun is white. It emits all wavelengths of visible light, which combine to appear white to the human eye. The reason we see the Sun in different shades like yellow, orange, or red is because of the Earth’s atmosphere. What is the true colour of the Sun? Scientifically, the Sun’s real colour is white, not yellow. When observed from space, where there is no atmosphere to interfere, astronauts and satellites confirm that the Sun looks like a bright white star. This is because it radiates a balanced spectrum of visible light. Why Does the Sun Look Yellow from Earth? On Earth, the Sun often looks yellow or pale golden. This happens because our atmosphere scatters shorter blue wavelengths, leaving behind warmer tones like yellow. That’s why during midday, when the Sun is high in the sky, it appears yellowish-white instead of pure white.

Why Does the Sun Turn Red or Orange at Sunrise and Sunset? During sunrise and sunset, sunlight passes through a much thicker layer of the atmosphere. The atmosphere scatters away most of the blue and green light, leaving only longer wavelengths like red and orange. This is why the Sun appears as a red or orange ball near the horizon. What Colour is the Sun from Space? Seen from space, the Sun looks white. Without the scattering effect of Earth’s atmosphere, its true colour becomes clear. Images taken from the International Space Station and space telescopes always show the Sun as pure white light, proving its scientific colour. Is the Sun White or Yellow? This is one of the most common questions people search online. The Sun is scientifically white, but human eyes and the Earth’s air make it look yellow. This is why we often call the Sun a “yellow star”, even though astronomically it belongs to the white star category.

What Do Scientists Say About the Sun’s Colour? According to astronomers, the Sun’s surface temperature is around 5,778 Kelvin, which produces white light. When sunlight passes through a prism, it splits into all seven colours of the rainbow, confirming that the Sun’s natural light is white. Interesting Facts About the Sun’s Color 1. The Sun Looks White in Space Astronauts see the Sun as a bright white star because there is no amosphere to scatter its light. This proves that the real colour of the Sun is white, not yellow. 2. The Sun Appears Yellow on Earth The Sun looks yellow in the daytime sky due to scattering of blue light by Earth’s atmosphere. That is why most people grow up believing the Sun is a yellow star. 3. The Sun Turns Red During Sunrise and Sunset At the horizon, the Sun looks red or orange because shorter wavelengths scatter away, leaving warm colours. This effect makes sunsets and sunrises some of the most beautiful natural sights on Earth.