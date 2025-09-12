ICAI CA 2025 Intermediate and Final Revised Schedule for Punjab and Jammu City Released, Check Revised Dates Here

ICAI CA Revised Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the revised schedule for the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams postponed in Punjab and Jammu city. The exams were postponed due to heavy rainfall and flood situations. The new exam dates are now available on the official website.

ICAI CA Final and Intermediate exam 2025 schedule for September 3 and 4, 2025, respectively, were postponed. As per the revised schedule, the ICAI CA Final (Group I) Paper – 1, Financial Reporting, will be held on September 24, 2025, while the ICAI CA Intermediate Examination (Group I) Paper – 1, Advanced Accounting, will be held on September 25, 2025. It must also be noted that the rescheduled Examinations, as aforementioned, shall be held at the same examination centres and at the same timings - 2 PM to 5 PM (IST).