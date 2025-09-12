Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICAI CA 2025 Intermediate and Final Revised Schedule for Punjab and Jammu City Released, Check Revised Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 12, 2025, 16:10 IST

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exam 2025 revised schedule for Punjab and Jammu City has been issued online. Candidates can check the revised schedule and exam timing here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICAI CA 2025 Intermediate and Final Revised Schedule for Punjab and Jammu City Released
ICAI CA 2025 Intermediate and Final Revised Schedule for Punjab and Jammu City Released
Register for Result Updates

ICAI CA Revised Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the revised schedule for the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams postponed in Punjab and Jammu city. The exams were postponed due to heavy rainfall and flood situations. The new exam dates are now available on the official website.

ICAI CA Final and Intermediate exam 2025 schedule for September 3 and 4, 2025, respectively, were postponed. As per the revised schedule, the ICAI CA Final  (Group I) Paper – 1, Financial Reporting, will be held on September 24, 2025, while the ICAI CA Intermediate Examination (Group I) Paper – 1, Advanced Accounting, will be held on September 25, 2025. It must also be noted that the rescheduled Examinations, as aforementioned, shall be held at the same examination centres and at the same timings - 2 PM to 5 PM (IST).

ICAI CA Revised Exam Schedule 

Check below the revised schedule for ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exam below

Exam

Previous Date

Revised Date

Final Examination (Group I) Paper – 1, Financial Reporting

September 3, 2025

September 24, 2025

Intermediate Examination (Group I) Paper – 1, Advanced Accounting

September 4, 2025

September 25, 3035

Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News