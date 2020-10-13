WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 Mains Exam Dates Announced @wbpsc.gov.in, Details Here

WBPSC Judicial Services 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released an exam calendar on the official website. A Few days back, the commission had released the prelims Answer Key on its website. According to which, the results will be announced soon. All candidates appeared in the WBPSC Judicial Service 2020 Exam against the advertisement number 12/20 are advised to gear up themselves for the WBPSC Judicial Services Mains 2020 Exam.

According to the Calendar released on WBPSC Website, The commission has decided to conduct West Bengal Judicial Service 2020 (Main) Exam against the advertisement number 12/2020 on 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 December 2020 at various exam centres of the state. All candidates who will qualify in the WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 Prelims Exam will be able to appear in the mains exam. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded 10 to 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had conducted the West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on 11 October 2020 at various exam centres of Kolkata (Code – 01) and Darjeeling (Code – 02).

WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 Exam Application Details

The commission will recruit around 26 Vacancies for the post of Civil Judge in Junior Division. The recruitment process consists of Prelims, Mains and Personality Test.

A number of candidates to be selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Final Examination and a number of candidates to be selected on the results of the Final Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test. Candidates who will be selected for appointment will be required to appear before a Medical Board for certificates of their fitness for Government service. The online application process for WBPSC Judicial Services 2020 started on 7 July 2020 and continued till 2 August 2020.

WBPSC Judicial Service 2020 Mains Exam Date

