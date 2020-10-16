Declared- WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims 2020 Result OUT @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Cut Off Marks and Selected List for WBJS Mains 2020 Here

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result of Judicial Services 2020 Prelims at its website. Candidates appeared in the WBJS Prelims 2020 against the advertisement number 12/2020 can now check the list of selected candidates at wpsc.gov.in.

As per the WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims 2020 Result, a total of 257 candidates have been shortlisted for WBPSC Judicial Service 2020 Mains. The commission has also released the cut off marks obtained by the last qualified candidate on its website. Candidates can check category wise WBJS Prelims 2020 Cut Off Marks in the table given below.

S. No. Category Marks 1. General 95.3333 2. SC 69.6667 3. ST 68.3333 4. OBC-A 64.3333 5. OBC-B 69.3333 6. PH(LD & HI) 28.0000

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 26 vacancies. For which, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview. Those candidates who have qualified in the WBJS Prelims 2020 are eligible to appear in the mains exam. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview Round.

According to WBPSC Revised Calendar, The commission will conduct the WBJS Mains 2020 Exam on 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 December 2020 at various exam centres of the state and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded prior 10-15 days of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of WBPSC.

Download WBJS Prelims 2020 Result PDF

Check WBJS Mains 2020 Exam & Admit Card Details

How and Where to Download WBJS Prelims 2020 Result?