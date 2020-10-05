WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Revised Result 2020 Released @pscwbapplication.in, Download WB Miscellaneous Prelims Revised List of 4407 Candidates

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Revised Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), on 05 October 2020, has uploaded the revised list of 4407 selected candidates in Miscellaneous Services Exam 2019. The candidate can download WB Miscellaneous Services Revised Result from official website pscwbapplication.in or directly through the link given below:

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Revised Result Download

On 25 September 2020, the commission has released a list containing the details of qualified candidates WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims Exam. Now, the commission has revised the result after evaluating the answer key. The candidates can check the WBPSC Miscellaneous Revised Answer Key through the link:

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Revised Answer Key Download

All the shortlisted candidates will now appear for the mains exam. WBPSC Miscellaneous Service Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 February 2021.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Service Revised Cut-Off:

The commission has also released the cut-off of the exam. The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off through the table below:

Category Cut-Off Marks UR 54.3333 SC 50.3334 ST 37.0000 OBC A 53.0000 OBC B 55.6667 PH(LV) 35.6667 PH(HI) 30.0000 PH(LD&CP) 46.0000 MSP 35.3334

How to Download WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Result ?

Go to the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.

Click on “REVISED LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION - 2019 (MAIN) ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION - 2019 (PRELIMINARY) AGAINST ADVT. NO. 13/2019”.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Prelims Revised Result PDF will appear on your screen

Take a print out of the result PDF for future use

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Exam was held on 08 March 2020 at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal.

Selected candidates will be posted as Assistant Child Development Project Officer, Disaster Management Officer/Block Disaster Management Officer, Block Youth Officer/Municipal Youth Officer/Borough Youth Officer, Block Welfare Officer/Welfare Officer, Inspector, Backward Classes Welfare, Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer Posts etc