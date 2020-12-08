WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 Recruitment Notification Released, Apply Online for 50 Posts from 15 Dec @wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service through a recruitment exam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at https://www.pscwbonline.gov.in/ or https://wbpsc.gov.in/ from 15 December 2020 onwards.

The online application for the aforesaid posts will be continued till 30 December 2020 till midnight. The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.

Around 50 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment exam in West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15th December 2020

Closing date for submission of online application: 30th December 2020 (upto 12-00 midnight)

Closing date for submission of fees through online: 30th December 2020 (upto 12-00 midnight) Closing date for submission of fees through offline: 31st December 2020

Challan must be generated by 30th December 2020 positively.

WBPSC WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 Recruitment Vacancy Details

WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020-21 - 50 Posts

WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or must be a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or must be a Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or MBA/ PGDM (Finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under 2 (Two) years full-time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020 Recruitment Age Limit - Not more than 36 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020-21 Recruitment Pay Scale - Level 16, Es. 56,100-1,44,300 as per WBS ( ROPA) Rules, 2019

Download WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020-21 Recruitment Notification PDF

WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020-21 Recruitment Apply Online - to active on 15 December

WB Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test. Candidates selected on the results of the Preliminary Examination will be allowed admission to the Main Examination and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Examination will be called to appear at the Personality Test.



How to apply for WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020-21 Recruitment

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 December to 30 December 2020 at wbpsc.gov.in or pscwbonline.gov.in. After submitting the online application, the candidates will have to take a printout of the application for future reference.

WB Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2020-21 Recruitment Application Fee - Rs. 210/- (For General/OBC), No Fee for the candidates belonging to SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40%.