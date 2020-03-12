WBSEDCL Medical Test Date 2020 for Assistant Engineer Posts Announced @wbsedcl.in

WBSEDCL Medical Test Date 2020: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has announced the Medical Fitness Test Date for the posts of Assistant Engineer (AE) on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the WBSEDCL AE Medical Test can check the Schedule available on the official website of WBSEDCL- www.wbsedcl.in.

According to the short notification released by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), the Medical Fitness Test for the Assistant Engineer (AE) will be conducted on 23/24 March 2020. Venue for the Medical Fitness Test is-The AMRI Hospitals Ltd, JC-16&17, Sector-III, Saltlake City, Kolkata-700091.

Candidates should note that they will have to carry the photocopy of the Call letter issued for Interview containing their photograph for verification of identify.

Candidates should go through the guidelines for Medical Examination as mentioned in the short notification. They will have to ensure their presentation with name wise and date wise as mentioned in the notification.

Earlier West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) had released the notification for recruitment the 336 posts of Assistant Engineer through GATE 2019 for Electrical, IT&C, Mechanical and Civil Engineers against Notification Number - MPP/2018/03.

How to Download: WBSEDCL Medical Test Date 2020

Visit the official website of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) i.e- www.sssc.gov.in.

Go to the Career Section on home page.

Click on the link Medical Fitness test for candidates provisionally shortlisted for the post of AE (Civil) under Notification No: MPP/2019/03 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the desired PDF of the Desired Medical Test Schedule.

Take Print Out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference.

