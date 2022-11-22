WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2521 Vacancies @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: West Central Railway (WCR) has a total of 2521 Apprentice Posts for its various divisions. Check How to Apply, Selection Proces, Eligibility, Vacancy Details etc. Here.

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: West Central Railway (WCR) has a total of 2521 vacant slots for eligible candidates for the post of Apprentice. A total of 2521 vacancies are available in the designated trades at Units/Workshops of the railways including the JBP Division, BPL Division, KOTA Division, WRS KOTA, CRWS BPL, and HQ BPL.

Candidates who are 10th class passed and hold a certificate in the cornered trade are eligible to apply for WCR Recruitment 2022. It is to be noted that engineering graduates and diploma holders are not eligible to apply for apprenticeship in response to this notification.

More details regarding West Central Railway Recruitment are given below:

WCR Apprentice Notification

WCR Apprentice Online Application Link

WCR Apprentice Registration Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 17 December 2022

WCR Apprentice Vacancy Details

Division Vacancies JBP Division 884 BPL Division 614 KOTA Division 685 WRS KOTA 160 CRWS BPL 158 HQ JBP 20 Total 2521

Eligibility Criteria for WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 exam system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board.

Should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

WCR Apprentice Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of average marks obtained in 10th class exam or its equivalent and ITI/Trade Marks.

The railways shall prepare Trade-wise/Division-wise/Unit-wise/Community-wise merit list.

Shortlisted candidates then will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV)

How to Apply for WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?