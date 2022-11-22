WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2521 Vacancies @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022: West Central Railway (WCR) has a total of 2521 vacant slots for eligible candidates for the post of Apprentice. A total of 2521 vacancies are available in the designated trades at Units/Workshops of the railways including the JBP Division, BPL Division, KOTA Division, WRS KOTA, CRWS BPL, and HQ BPL.
Candidates who are 10th class passed and hold a certificate in the cornered trade are eligible to apply for WCR Recruitment 2022. It is to be noted that engineering graduates and diploma holders are not eligible to apply for apprenticeship in response to this notification.
More details regarding West Central Railway Recruitment are given below:
WCR Apprentice Online Application Link
WCR Apprentice Registration Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 18 November 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 17 December 2022
WCR Apprentice Vacancy Details
|Division
|Vacancies
|JBP Division
|884
|BPL Division
|614
|KOTA Division
|685
|WRS KOTA
|160
|CRWS BPL
|158
|HQ JBP
|20
|Total
|2521
Eligibility Criteria for WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 exam system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized board.
- Should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
WCR Apprentice Selection Process
- The selection will be done on the basis of average marks obtained in 10th class exam or its equivalent and ITI/Trade Marks.
- The railways shall prepare Trade-wise/Division-wise/Unit-wise/Community-wise merit list.
- Shortlisted candidates then will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV)
How to Apply for WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the website of WCR - wcr.indianrailways.gov.in
- Then visit About us-Recruitment-Railway Recruitment Cell-Engagement of Act Apprentice for 2022-23
- Click on ‘Apply Online’
- Fill up the personal details/bio-data etc. carefully.
- You must go through the available training slots vis-a-vis their ITI Trade thoroughly and select particular trade of respective divisions/unit.
- Take a print out of the online application