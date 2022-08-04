West Bengal Police Constable Result 2022 Out at wbpolice.gov.in, Check Interview Admit Card Update

West Bengal Police has declared the result of the post of Constable and Lady Constable on its official website-wbpolice.gov.in. Download PDF here.

West Bengal Police Constable Result 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) or West Bengal Police (WBP) has declared the result of the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020 on its official website. WBPRB has also released the interview schedule and Admit Card update for the candidates qualified in the written exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020 can download West Bengal Police Constable Result 2022 from the official website -wbpolice.gov.in.

In a bid to check the result, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Application Sl No and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download the West Bengal Police Constable Result 2022 directly from the link given below.

All the candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process for the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020.

WBPRB will conduct the interview for the qualified candidates from 17 August 2022 onwards.

Candidates should note that the Call Letters for the interview will be available on the official website on and from 08.08.2022. Candidates can download their e-Call Letter after providing their login credentials including Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download the West Bengal Police Constable Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: West Bengal Police Constable Result 2022