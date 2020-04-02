Western Railway (WR) Recruitment 2020, Walk in for Doctor Posts in Mumbai

Western Railway (WR) Recruitment 2020: East Central Railway (ECR) has is conducting the walk-in-interview for the posts of full time Contract Medical practitioner (General duty medical officers )to work in ISOLATION WARDS of Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital , Mumbai , for a period of three months, from the date of such engagement in Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital or till the scheme is available. Applications are also invited from Retired Railway/ Govt Doctors on Contract basis. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 07 April 2020.
Walk-in-interview
- Date - 07 April 2020 (Tuesday)
- Time - 11 AM
- Venue - office of the Medical Director; Jagjivanram Hospital, Maratha Mandir Marg, Mumbai Central, Mumbai 400008
Western Railway (WR) Doctor Vacancy Details
Contract Medical practitioner (General duty medical officers ) - 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway (WR) Doctor Posts
Educational Qualification:
- MBBS.(MCI Recognised)
- Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC
Salary:
Monthly Remuneration will be Rs 75,000/month
How to Apply for Western Railway (WR) Doctor Posts 2020
The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on with duly filled application format (given below) along with all certificates in original and 2 copies ie D.O.B/M.B.B.S certificate along with mark sheets for each year/attempt certificate ,Registration Number/Internship completion certificate/Diploma or Degree certificates/Clinical experience certificate, if any/testimonials including Caste certificate (if any)and two passport size color photograph at the office of the Medical Director; Jagjivanram Hospital, Maratha Mandir Marg, Mumbai Central, Mumbai 400008 on 07 April 2020 at 11 AM.
Western Railway (WR) Doctor Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF