Western Railway (WR) Recruitment 2020, Walk in for Doctor Posts in Mumbai

Western Railway (WR) Recruitment 2020: East Central Railway (ECR) has is conducting the walk-in-interview for the posts of full time Contract Medical practitioner (General duty medical officers )to work in ISOLATION WARDS of Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital , Mumbai , for a period of three months, from the date of such engagement in Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital or till the scheme is available. Applications are also invited from Retired Railway/ Govt Doctors on Contract basis. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 07 April 2020.

Walk-in-interview

Date - 07 April 2020 (Tuesday)

Time - 11 AM

Venue - office of the Medical Director; Jagjivanram Hospital, Maratha Mandir Marg, Mumbai Central, Mumbai 400008

Western Railway (WR) Doctor Vacancy Details

Contract Medical practitioner (General duty medical officers ) - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway (WR) Doctor Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBBS.(MCI Recognised)

Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC

Salary:

Monthly Remuneration will be Rs 75,000/month

How to Apply for Western Railway (WR) Doctor Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on with duly filled application format (given below) along with all certificates in original and 2 copies ie D.O.B/M.B.B.S certificate along with mark sheets for each year/attempt certificate ,Registration Number/Internship completion certificate/Diploma or Degree certificates/Clinical experience certificate, if any/testimonials including Caste certificate (if any)and two passport size color photograph at the office of the Medical Director; Jagjivanram Hospital, Maratha Mandir Marg, Mumbai Central, Mumbai 400008 on 07 April 2020 at 11 AM.

Western Railway (WR) Doctor Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF