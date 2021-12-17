Yearender 2021: Meet Teachers who ensured Academic Continuity for Underprivileged Students amid School Closure

From ensuring quality education in schools to underprivileged students to helping them in the tough times, these innovative educators/teachers have helped many kids during school closure amid COVID-19. Check complete list here

Yearender 2021: Education is universally recognised as a basic human right. However, the COVID-19 has been a big blow to education for underprivileged children. Since March 2022, schools were closed in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because of that education has taken a big hit. Underprivileged students from rural areas and small towns were facing the major impact as schools turned to online education to fill the gap but most of these children lack digital access to continue their studies.

When a huge number of children fail to explore their capabilities, India fails on potential future leaders, innovators to take the growth forward. But, several teachers and changemakers have come forward to better this situation, trying to impart quality education to underprivileged children. To ensure education for all, teachers tried some unusual pars. While some opted for door to door classes, some painted walls in villages for students to continue learning. Here we have provided a list of such innovative teachers who assured academic continuity for underprivileged students amid the closure of schools.

List of Teachers who ensured Academic Continuity for Underprivileged Students