50th Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya: Know Date, History of Foundation Day

Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya foundation day 2022: India every year on January 21 observes the Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya signifying the beauty of cultural diversity that India has. 50th Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya is also an opportunity to remember India of what it was and how we know it today.

January 21 marks an important historical event as on this day North East Reorganisation Act, 1971 was implemented providing statehood to Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur which is also known as the foundation day of these three states of India.

On Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura Statehood Day, Prime Minister Modi greeted people and praised them for their vibrant contributions to the development of the country. Praying for their constant progress.

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

On the 50th Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya, learn more about the history of these states and how they attained statehood.

Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Date

The foundation day of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya is observed every in India on January 21. On this day the three states attained the status of statehood from the Government of India.

50th Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya: History

Manipur and Manipur, which were the former Princely states were merged into the Indian Union in October 1949 and they became full states on January 21, 1972, under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971. Meghalaya, which was part of Assam, also received its statehood under the same act.

Soon after the country gained independence from British Rule, the princely states that had blended into the Indian Union had started receiving statehood. On one hand, where Tripura and Manipur were granted the status of Union Territories in 1949, Meghalaya was still a part of Assam.

Later, in 1969, through Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act, 1969, the state successfully received autonomous state recognition.

It was finally on January 21, 1972, that Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur, with the introduction of the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971, attained complete statehood.

50th Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura: Facts about the three states 1. Tripura in North East shares its borders with Bangladesh to the North, South, and West. It also borders the states of Mizoram and Assam to the East. The Hindu-Bengali population form the majority in the state. 2. Meghalaya is the wettest region of India. The state shares its border to the South by the Bangladesh divisions of Sylhet and Mymensingh. 3. Manipur borders Mizoram in the South, Nagaland in the North, Myanmar in the East, and Assam in the West. The state is home to the Kuki, Meitei, Pangal, and Naga ethnic people who speak Sino-Tibetan languages.

Seven Sister States of India

With the inclusion of Sikkim, the seven sisters of Northeast India are increased by a number.

1. Arunachal Pradesh

2. Assam

3. Manipur

4. Mizoram

5. Meghalaya

6. Tripura

7. Nagaland

8. Sikkim