5G network in India: Full List of cities that are set to get 5G services in 2022

5g network in India latest news: India is all set to roll out the 5G telecom services in the selected cities in 2022. The leading telecom service providers Reliance Jio, Bharati Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have already established the 5G trial sites in the metro cities in India. The Department of Telecommunication announced on December 27, 2021, that these metros and big cities will be the places for the first 5g network in India in 2022.

5G (fifth-generation) is the latest upgrade in the long-term evolution of mobile broadband networks. While 4G network was a great step forward in the world of technology, 5G has been designed to connect many forms of devices than smartphones, while also offering far higher speed and capacity.

List of Cities to get first 5G network in India

S. No. Cities to get 5G network in India 1 Gurugram 2 Bangalore 3 Kolkata 4 Mumbai 5 Chandigarh 6 Delhi 7 Jamnagar 8 Ahmedabad 9 Chennai 10 Hyderabad 11 Lucknow 12 Pune 13 Gandhinagar

5G network launch in India: Key details

Besides the leading telecom operators and smartphone manufacturers, the Government of India is also involved actively to facilitate the launch of the 5G network in India. The Telecom Department has also roped in India’s leading research institutions for the development and testing of 5G technology in the country.

Indigenous 5G Test-bed Project

Eight agencies namely- IIT (Bombay), IIT (Delhi), IIT (Hyderabad), IIT (Kanpur), IIT (Madras), Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore), Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology, and Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research- are the institutes that are involved in the research project known as ‘Indigenous 5G Test-bed Project’.

It is a visionary technology development project that has been initiated in the telecom space. The 5G Test-bed Project will enable the development, testing, and proliferation of 5G Technology system components, apart from setting up the foundation for the development of the 6G technology Landscape.

5G network in India: Difference between 5G and 4G networks