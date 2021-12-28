5G network in India: Full List of cities that are set to get 5G services in 2022
5G in India: 5G telecom services in India will be rolled out in the selected cities in 2022. The leading telecom service providers Reliance Jio, Bharati Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have already established the 5G trial sites in the metro cities. 5G is the latest upgrade in the long-term evolution of mobile broadband networks with capacity for offering far higher speed and capacity.
5G (fifth-generation) is the latest upgrade in the long-term evolution of mobile broadband networks. While 4G network was a great step forward in the world of technology, 5G has been designed to connect many forms of devices than smartphones, while also offering far higher speed and capacity.
List of Cities to get first 5G network in India
|
S. No.
|
Cities to get 5G network in India
|
1
|
Gurugram
|
2
|
Bangalore
|
3
|
Kolkata
|
4
|
Mumbai
|
5
|
Chandigarh
|
6
|
Delhi
|
7
|
Jamnagar
|
8
|
Ahmedabad
|
9
|
Chennai
|
10
|
Hyderabad
|
11
|
Lucknow
|
12
|
Pune
|
13
|
Gandhinagar
5G network launch in India: Key details
Besides the leading telecom operators and smartphone manufacturers, the Government of India is also involved actively to facilitate the launch of the 5G network in India. The Telecom Department has also roped in India’s leading research institutions for the development and testing of 5G technology in the country.
Indigenous 5G Test-bed Project
Eight agencies namely- IIT (Bombay), IIT (Delhi), IIT (Hyderabad), IIT (Kanpur), IIT (Madras), Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore), Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology, and Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research- are the institutes that are involved in the research project known as ‘Indigenous 5G Test-bed Project’.
It is a visionary technology development project that has been initiated in the telecom space. The 5G Test-bed Project will enable the development, testing, and proliferation of 5G Technology system components, apart from setting up the foundation for the development of the 6G technology Landscape.
5G network in India: Difference between 5G and 4G networks
|
5G Network
|
4G Network
|
1. 5G network works in 3 bands- Low, Mid, and High frequency
2. In the low band spectrum of 5G, the speed is limited to 100 Mbps.
3. The internet speed in the high band spectrum goes up to 20 Gbps.
4. 5G has been designed for much more flexible use while replacing the need for many special-purpose networks.
5. They are also able to function as many separate networks-all at the same time.
|
1. 4G networks are mostly designed for phones.
2. The highest internet speed in 4G has been recorded at 1 Gbps.
3. Even though 4G was a leap forward that allowed people to stream video and music on the go, 5G will be able to connect many forms of devices than smartphones.