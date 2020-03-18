A new sanitizer developed by scientists of IHBT

A new hand-sanitizer has been developed by the scientists of the Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (IHBT) located in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Several preventive measures have been announced by the government to prevent Coronavirus.

Apart from that, counterfeit goods are also being sold in the market that increases the risk of Coronavirus. Therefore, scientists of IHBT and CSIR have developed a new hand-sanitizer to protect people from Coronavirus.

IHBT’s Hand-Sanitizer As per the information released by IHBT, it contains natural smell, active tea component and alcohol content as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). One of its special features is that chemicals like Parabens, Triclosan, Synthetic Fragrance, and phthalates have not been used in this product.

Key Highlights

IHBT has signed an agreement with AB Scientific Solutions for the commercial production of this hand-sanitizer. It has also transferred this technology to this company for its large-scale production.

AB Scientific Solutions has a strong marketing network across the country. The company will set up a center in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh for commercial production of this hand-sanitizer and market sanitizers and other disinfectants in all major cities across the country.

The team of IHBT has developed this hand-sanitizer because of the sudden demand for sanitizer in the market. This hand sanitizer will be available at an appropriate rate and without counterfeit salts.

Importance of Hand-Sanitizer

Doctors and health experts are advising to keep cleanliness and hygiene maintenance to prevent Coronavirus. Especially, the cleanliness of hands is very important. It is not possible to wash your hands repeatedly with soap while traveling and at work. In this case, a hand-sanitizer is a better option. According to the World Health Organization, you should clean your hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer and wash them with soap and water.

Coronavirus can spread through the sneeze or cough of an infected person. These drops are easily transmitted by coughing and sneezing to the other person. If these droplets stay on a surface or skin, then the virus spreads by touching such objects or surfaces. At that moment, clean your hands by alcohol-based sanitizer to keep the virus away.