Aarogya Setu becomes world’s fastest app to reach 50 million users

Aarogya Setu App, the centre’s COVID-10 tracing app, has become the world’s fastest app to reach 50 million users. The app became the world’s highest downloaded in just 13 days.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant took to twitter on April 15, 2020 to point out that while telephone took 75 years to reach 50 million users, radio took 38 yrs, television took 13 yrs, Internet took 4 yrs, Facebook took 19 months and Pokemon Go took 19 days, India app to fight COVID-19, Aarogya Setu, has reached 50 mn users in just 13 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to all the citizens of India, during his nation-wide address on April 14, to download the app to stay alert and healthy.

Aarogya Setu App

• The Aarogya Setu App was launched on April 2, 2020 to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The app uses the data from the user’s smartphone to alert the user if he/ she has been near anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

• The Aarogya Setu app will issue alerts if the user has crossed paths with someone tested positive for coronavirus. The app can track the user’s interaction with the person through Bluetooth and location generated social graph.

• The app will send out alerts even if the user comes in close proximity with the COVID-19 positive case even unknowingly.

• The alerts are combined with instructions on how to self isolate and what to do if someone develops symptoms and may require help or support.

• The Aarogya Setu app collects information such as the location of the user and details of those he/ she came in contact with. The data is sent NIC servers if the user comes in contact with an infected person or when their probability of getting infected is high.

Significance

The district administrations have been urging all educational institutions and related departments to encourage students and teachers and others to download the app. Private companies have also begun requesting their employees to download the app to ensure the safety and security of their people.

Background

The Aarogya Setu app was developed under the supervision of a committee set up by the Prime Minister’s Office. It also saw active involvement from NITI Aayg and the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.

As per sources, Tata Consultancy Services is working on testing and some of the other aspects. Tech Mahindra and the Mahindra group is also working with the committee to develop the next version of the app by leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI, machine learning and data science.

Tech Mahindra is also working to expand the reach of the Aarogya Setu on all kinds of phones. The current version of the app is only suitable for smartphones.