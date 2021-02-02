JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

Aatmanirbharta named Oxford Hindi Word of the Year 2020

Aatmanirbharta has been named Oxford Hindi word of 2020 after PM Modi's clarion call to make India self-reliant as a country, economy and as individuals to battle against the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

Created On: Feb 2, 2021 12:59 ISTModified On: Feb 2, 2021 13:00 IST
Aatmanirbharta has been named by Oxford Languages as its Hindi word of the year 2020 . The word was chosen by an advisory panel of language experts comprising Imogen Foxell, Poonam Nigam Sahay and Kritika Agrawal.

The Oxford Hindi word of the year is a word or expression that is chosen to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, which have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.

'Aatmanirbharta', which means self-reliance, came into the limelight when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to make India an Atmanirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India last year. 

Why was 'Aatmanirbharta' chosen as Hindi Word of the Year?

The Oxford Languages said in a statement that in the early months of the pandemic when PM Narendra Modi had announced India's COVID-19 recovery package, he had emphasised on the need for the country to become Atmanirbhar in all aspects including economy, society and as individuals, in a bid to navigate through the perils of the pandemic.

Following the Prime Minister's clarion call, Oxford stated that there was a massive increase in the usage of the term 'aatmanirbharta', highlighting its increased prominence as a phrase and concept in the public lexicon of India.

Out of the total number of entries received, 'aatmanirbharta' reportedly stood out because it validated the day-to-day achievements of the countless Indians who dealt with and survived the perils of a pandemic.

The biggest success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign was the large-scale indigenous manufacturing and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The word 'aatmanirbharta' was chosen as it gives a voice to the strength displayed by young and old alike in dealing with extended periods of crisis through sheer determination and self-reliance. 

Background

The Oxford Hindi World of the Year in 2019 was Samvidhaan, in 2018 it was Nari Shakti and in 2017 it was Aadhaar.

