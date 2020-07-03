Ace Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away at the Age of 71 due to Cardiac Arrest

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Ace Choreographer Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Veteran Bollywood choreographer was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra in Mumbai since 17th June 2020 after she complained of breathing problems. As per sources, Ms Khan breathed her last at 1:52 AM during the wee hours on Friday. She is survived by her husband B Sohanlal, and three kids, 2 daughters and a son. According to her daughter, she was COVID-19 and was on the path of recovery with chances of being discharged in next two days.

Career Spanning 40 Years

Fondly known as Masterji, Saroj Khan has etched herself in the memory of Bollywood audiences by choreographing for some of the most iconic tracks including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Among the Bollywood circles she was referred to as "The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India". In her career spanning over 40 years, she has choreographed over 2000 songs. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

Awards and Accolades

In her career spanning 40 years in Bollywood, Saroj Khan won several awards and accolades. She is a three time National Award Winner with 8 Filmfare awards to her credit. She also has won an international award in the form of ‘American Choreography Award’ in 2002 for Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film: Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001).