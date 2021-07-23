Adani Group joins as one of IOA's sponsors for Tokyo Olympics 2020: Check Full List of Indian Sponsors 

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on July 23, 2021 that it has roped in Adani Group as a sponsor for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the future.

IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta informed about the sponsorship in an official statement that read, "Adani Group has confirmed to us a good sponsorship association and support for future also."

The Indian Olympic Association had earlier informed that SFA Pvt Ltd had joined as one of its sponsors. The SFA Pvt Ltd has confirmed sponsorship of Rs 1 crore.

Other IOA Sponsors

•MPL Sports Foundation had earlier entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Indian Olympic Association to be the 'Principal Sponsor' for India at the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games and next Commonwealth Games.

•As Principal Sponsor, MPL is expected to pay a total of Rs 8 crore to the Indian Olympic Association in addition to sports kit for 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

•Global nutrition company Herbalife has also been confirmed to be one of IOA's sponsors.

•The JSW Group was also roped in as a sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in June 2021. The group confirmed sponsorship of Rs 1 crore to the governing body.

•Amul had also come forward to support IOA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Amul has confirmed sponsorship worth Rs 1 crore for a period till December 31, 2021.

Sponsorship pours in for India

Brands across categories have come forward to support the Indian Olympic contingent that will represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which starts from today.

List of Indian sponsors for Tokyo Olympics

Principal sponsor- MPL Sports Foundation

National Sponsors- Edelweiss, INOX Group and Nippon Paint

Partners- Amul, Raymond and JSW Group

Official Styling Partner - Raymond

There is no kit sponsor this year but IOA has support from JSW Group, Amul, Edelweiss, INOX, MPL Foundation and now Adani Group.

Official Anthem

The IOA had recently unveiled the official anthem, which has been sung by Mohit Chauhan.

Olympic Selfie Points

The Indian Olympic Association is also setting up around 6, 500 Olympic selfie points at all railway stations across the country. The selfie points will also be set up at petrol pumps.