Advocate R Venkataramani assigned as new Attorney General of India

Advocate Ramaswamy Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India by the Government of India on September 28, 2022. Venkataramani’s appointment as attorney general of India is for three years.

KK Venugopal’s term as attorney general of India will end on September 30 and R Venkataramani will succeed him. R Venkataramani started his career as a lawyer in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in July 1977. He started practicing in the Supreme Court in 1979. Later Venkataramani was also designated as Senior Advocate in 1997.

Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years. pic.twitter.com/FRt3nJZT6E — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Advocate R Venkataramani: All you need to know

Venkataramani was born on April 13, 1950, in Pondicherry. By enrolling as a lawyer in July 1977 with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu, he started his career. Venkataramani is an eminent advocate of the Supreme Court and has been a part of several cases. In the Supreme court and High Court, he has represented the union government, several state governments, and public sector undertakings in major litigation.

Venugopal as Attorney General of India

Senior advocate KK Venugopal became the Attorney General of India on July 1, 2017. He succeeded Mukul Rohatgi. Venugopal showed unwillingness to continue as Attorney General due to poor health issues. In June 2022, he agreed to continue for three more months at the request of the Central Government. He is 91 years old and widely known as a constitutional expert.

What do you mean by Attorney General?

The Attorney General for India is the principal advocate before the Supreme Court of India and the Indian Government’s chief legal advisor. The President of India on the advice of the Union Cabinet appoints the Attorney General of India. The individual must be qualified to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

