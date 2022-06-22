Afghanistan Earthquake 2022: More than 1,000 killed and over 1,500 wounded as 6.1 Earthquake hits Afghanistan

Afghanistan earthquake: An Earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes hit Afghanistan early on June 22, 2022, with more than 1,500 wounded and the toll is expected to grow. More than 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds more are injured. The pictures of the Afghanistan Earthquake show landslides and the ruined mud-built homes in the Eastern Paktika province, where the rescuers have been scrambling to treat the injured.

Afghanistan Earthquake on June 22 was the deadliest since 2002. The earthquake had struck about 44 km from the Southeastern City of Khost, near the border of Pakistan. Most of the confirmed deaths were in the Eastern province of Paktika, where 255 people were killed and more than 200 injured. In the province of Khost, 25 were dead and 90 had been taken to the hospital.

Afghanistan Earthquake 2022: Taliban’s response

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the ruling Taliban extended his condolences in a statement.

Mounting a rescue operation can prove a major test for the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in August 2021 and have been cut off from much off the international assistance because of the sanctions.

Earthquake hits Afghanistan: When did the severe Earthquake hit the country?

A strong Earthquake in the early hours of June 22, 2022, near the city of Khost in the Southeastern part of the country. The most affected areas in Afghanistan are in Spera District in Khost Province and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka, and Gayan districts in Paktika Districts.

The Head of the Paktika Department of Information and Culture, Mawlawi Huzifa informed that the Earthquake occurred around 1.30 am. He further added that many of the victims are from the Giyan District of the Province.

Afghanistan Earthquake 2022: Key Details

1. As per Amin Hafiza, the Head of the Culture and Information Department of the Paktika Province, there are over 1,000 dead and over 1,500 injured. Many villages are injured.

2. Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that an emergency cabinet meeting of the Taliban was held on June 22 to discuss the assistance for people affected by the Earthquake.

3. In addition to helping the people affected by the Earthquake in Afghanistan, all the relevant organizations have also been tasked to send the rescue teams to help the victims.

4. A severe Earthquake has hit Afghanistan at a time when the country continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.

5. The shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, however, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Pakistan.

Afghanistan Earthquake 2022: Is there an International Assistance?

A UN Agency said that Afghanistan has asked the humanitarian agencies to help with the rescue efforts and that the teams are being dispatched to the Earthquake hit area.

UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a tweet that the UN and humanitarian country team in Afghanistan expresses deep sympathy to all the people who have been affected by the Earthquake. It added that the UN will be issuing a flash update later today with further details on the situation and response.

The UN and Humanitarian Partners have also been requested to support the de facto disaster management authority in assessing and responding to immediate needs. Inter-agency assessment teams have also been deployed to a number of affected areas.