African Swine Fever reported in Kerala's Wayanad: Know African Swine Fever Symptoms and Causes

African Swine Fever Symptoms: African Swine fever has been reported in Wayanad district of Kerala. This was informed by Kerala's Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani on July 22, 2022. No official numbers of African Swine Fever have been confirmed yet.

African Swine Fever was confirmed in pigs in two farms in the Wayanad district after samples of dead animals tested positive for the disease. As per reports, over 43 pigs have died at a farm at Mananthavady and Tavinhal due to the disease in a month. The officials of the Animal Husbandry Department are expected to visit the farms from where the African Swine Fever has been reported.

READ ALSO: What is African Swine Fever? All you need to know

Animal husbandry department to cull pigs?

As per reports, a 12-member Rapid Response Team has been set up under senior Veterinary surgeon Mananthavady A. Dayal to cull the pigs at the farm in Wayanad district. Over 349 pigs are likely to be culled at the farm starting from July 24th.

What is African Swine Fever?

African Swine Fever is a highly contagious viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs. It has a high mortality rate.

African Swine Fever Symptoms

The African Swine Fever symptoms include fever, nausea and diarrhoea in pigs.

Can Humans Carry African Swine Fever?

African Swine Fever is a haemorrhagic disease that is fatal for pigs but not that dangerous to human health.

Is there a vaccine for African Swine Fever?

No, currently there is no effective vaccine against African Swine Fever.

African Swine Fever Transmission

The African Swine Fever is a highly communicable disease. The central government has urged residents to avoid having pork.

Where has African Swine Fever been found?

African Swine Fever is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa and in Sardinia in Europe. African Swine Fever outbreaks have occurred in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and European part of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

African Swine Fever was reported in Uttarakhand in India in early July. Besides this, north-eastern states of Sikkim, Mizoram, Tripura and Assam also reported cases of African Swine Fever.

A total of 63 pigs had died due to unknown reasons in Tripura in April, which led to an alarm. Before this, African Swine Fever had first emerged in India in 2020 in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

In total, the African Swine Fever has been reported in 73 countries across the world.