DCGI Takes away Licenses of 18 Pharmaceuticals, Accused of Selling Artificial Medicines

The Drugs Controller General of India has issued a suspension of licenses of 18 Pharma Companies. The reports claim that close inspection was conducted on 76 Medical Firms out of which 18 have come under closure so far.

According to the official reports, these recently caught companies were secretly producing counterfeit drugs in the name of genuine medicines. They were deceiving the consumers and buyers into illegal business.

Keeping in view the misleading manufacturing and selling, the governmental body took action against these companies and shut down their operations.

Low-Grade Medicines

The hazardous poor-quality medicines do not provide the required value of ingredients to their buyers and as a result, they are causing serious health issues. The Central and State drug regulatory authorities have taken a great step in cancelling the licences of more than 18 pharmaceutical companies.

It was revealed that they were allegedly manufacturing substandard drugs after an inspection led by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The data also shows that most of these companies are from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh while the other two are from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Maharashtra and Haryana.

The Licences of Uttarakhand-based firms which were suspended include Pure and Cure Healthcare, Himalaya Meditek, and Mascot Health Series. In addition to this, Shri Sai Balaji Pharmatech from Himachal Pradesh and Medipol Pharmaceutical India Pvt Ltd received official notices or warnings of show cause and stop. However, the order was nullified after verification of conformity.

Multiple Companies Scrutinized

The DCGI Authorities started a probe into 76 pharma companies that are located across 20 states and union territories. It also includes about 203 companies identified for review. In the first phase of inspection, licences were called off for 76 companies for a 15-day drive for violating Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines.

Some fake and illegal medicinal drugs are found containing arsenic, mercury, cement and even rat poison. Moreover, these companies posit a serious threat to the health of people around the globe.

In Uttarakhand, Sykmap Pharmaceuticals, Om Biomedic, Apple Formulations, Relief Biotech, SVP Life Sciences, HAB Pharmaceuticals & Research, Agron Remedies, Bajaj Formulations Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals and Trugen Pharmaceuticals remain under strict scanning by the authorities.

Union Health Ministry Directives

The government authorities in Himachal Pradesh will continue to detect various companies that are under evaluation. These include Alliaance Biotech, Shri Ramesh Industries, Athens Life Sciences, EG Pharmaceuticals, T & G Medicare, Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd, Anrose Pharma, Life Vision Healthcare, JM Laboratories, M/s Skhonid Labs, Zee Laboratories, Park Pharmaceuticals, Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, GNB Medica Lab and ANG Lifesciences India Limited.

In the meantime, the Union Health Ministry has been preparing regulatory guidelines concerning the situation for all e-pharmacy stores. It aims to target data privacy concerns, deceptive practices and irrational sales of drugs. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister of India has scheduled his meeting soon with e-pharmacy representatives.

From Haryana and Maharashtra, Nestor Pharmaceuticals, Zim Laboratories whereas Vintochem Pharmaceuticals from Madhya Pradesh and Sun Aj Pharma got show-cause notices and they have been further asked to follow adherence to the rules and regulations issued by the legitimate body.

