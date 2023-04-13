‘RAPIDX’ name given to Regional Rail with Minimum Travelling Time, To Operate on RRTS Corridors

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd (NCRTC) has introduced India's first-ever semi-high-speed Regional Rail services. The name of the Rapid Rail has been decided ‘RAPIDX’ which is the latest and fastest metro rail in India so far.

The senior officials confirmed its name on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday). Also, the letter ‘X’ in ‘RAPIDX’ is to signify the next-age technology which has been used in order to ensure a comfortable and fast ride.

The rail will be operating on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors. This step has been taken in order to connect major urban junctions across the National Capital Region (NCR). Moreover, the brand name 'RAPIDX' has been selected because this is quite easy to read and pronounce for people of different languages.

What are RRTS Corridors?

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors are a new concept which is somewhat different from the traditional forms of Railways. RRTS Corridors provide high speed and capabilities.

According to the NCRTC Project overview, RRTS is a much trustable and dedicated travelling experience. With this, RAPIDX will be providing its passengers with comfortable rail service in all major interchanges across NCR.

Also, RRTS will cut the travelling time by making the journey short and fast reachable. It has a 3 times faster speed than regular metros. The travel speed at which it runs is 160-180 km per hour. The rail has the capacity to cover 10 km within 1 hour.

Project Rapid Rail Phases

According to NCRTC, the planning team discovered eight corridors out of which 3 were decided namely Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar. Under the RRTS Phase One, the rail will be connecting these three tracks in less than 1 hour.

Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut Corridor

Delhi - Gurugram - SNB - Alwar Corridor

Delhi - Panipat Corridor

Apart from these 3 major ways, other passages include the following

Delhi - Faridabad - Ballabgarh - Palwal

Ghaziabad - Khurja

Delhi - Bahadurgarh - Rohtak

Ghaziabad - Hapur

Delhi - Shahdara - Baraut

Next-Generation Technology

Besides the speed and progress of the Rapid Rail, the X in the ‘RAPIDX’ name refers to the next-generation technology and the advanced version of the mobility solution. NCRTC officials told that it also indicates youth, optimism, and energy.

Talking about its design and structure, the green leaf symbol in the logo symbolizes the brand's objective which is to achieve decarbonisation. Decarbonisation implies the possible reduction of carbon. The main long-term goal of the nation is to establish a CO₂- free global economy.

The NCRTC plans to decongest or clear out the NCR region. This can be done by also decreasing the number of vehicles on the road and the effective use of green energy.

Green Energy Mode

NCRTC, a strategic partnership corporation including the Union Government and States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh is entering into Green Energy mode. The company intends to instal solar panels on stations and repositories.

Also, the use of blended power in traction will also be encouraged as part of the project. This will be taken up gradually and lead to progress in the coming years.

NCRTC stated that 'RAPIDX' Rail will connect the people who reside in their hometowns across NCR with the national capital of Delhi. This is an amazing opportunity created through a modern, viable, convenient, fast, and safer means of travel.

