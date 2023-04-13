ADR Report 2023: India Has 1 CM Who Falls Out from ‘Crorepati’ List, AP’s Jagan Reddy Declared the ‘Wealthiest’

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) surveyed the profiles of all political party ministers and draws conclusions regarding the acquisition of assets, criminal background, finances and liabilities, education details, etc.

According to the Analysis for the current year 2023, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only CM whose financial record is of poor performance. She holds only Rs 15 lacs of assets among all other Chief Ministers who have their wealth in crores.

Who is the Richest CM of India?

The ADR Report 2023 claims that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CM of Andhra Pradesh has the most assets i.e. more than Rs 510 crore. He represents the ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’. He shares most of the wealth with liabilities of around Rs 1 crore.

On the basis of gender, out of all 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories across the country, only one Chief Minister is a woman, Mamata Banerjee. Rest all are Male Chief Ministers. Moreover, in this ADR Report, politicians were also studied based on their education and qualifications and it was found that most of them are only graduates.

ADR Analysis 2023

Given below is the table representing Current Chief Ministers of India including 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories. Their assets acquisition and respective political parties are also mentioned for the current year 2023.

S.No. Chief Ministers State Political Party Assets 1. Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Rs 510 crore+ 2. Prema Khandu Arunachal Pradesh BJP Rs 163 crore+ 3. Naveen Patnaik Odisha BJD Rs 63 Ccrore+ 4. Neiphiu Rio Nagaland NDPP Rs 46 crore+ 5. N Rangaswamy Puducherry All India N.R. Congress Rs 38 crore+ 6. K Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana TRS Rs 23 crore+ 7. Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh INC Rs 23 crore+ 8. Himanta Biswa Sharma Assam BJP Rs 17 crore+ 9. Conrad Sangma Meghalaya NPP Rs 14 crore+ 10. Manik Saha Tripura BJP Rs 13 crore+ 11. Eknath Shinde Maharashtra SHS Rs 11 crore+ 12. Pramod Sawant Goa BJP Rs 9 crore+ 13. Basavraj Bommai Karnataka BJP Rs 8 crore+ 14. M K Stalin Tamil Nadu DMK Rs 8 crore+ 15. Hemant Soren Jharkhand JMM Rs 8 crore+ 16. Bhupendra Patel Gujarat BJP Rs 8 crore+ 17. Sukhvinder Singh Himachal Pradesh INC Rs 7 crore+ 18. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh BJP Rs 7 crore+ 19. Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan INC Rs 6 crore+ 20. Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand BJP Rs 4 crore+ 21. Prem Singh Tamang Sikkim Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Rs 3 crore+ 22. Zoramthanga Mizoram MNF Rs 3 crore+ 23. Arvind Kejriwal Delhi AAP Rs 3 crore+ 24. Nitish Kumar Bihar JD(U) Rs 3 crore+ 25. Bhagwant Mann Punjab AAP Rs 1 crore+ 26. Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP Rs 1 crore+ 27. N Biren Singh Manipur BJP Rs 1 crore+ 28. Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana BJP Rs 1 crore+ 29. Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CPI(M) Rs 1 crore+ 30. Mamata Banerjee West Bengal AITC Rs 15 lacs+

Criminal Record 2023

Among 30 Chief Ministers of India, 29 (97 per cent) are crorepatis (millionaires) with assets at an average of Rs 33.96 crore, as stated by ADR Analysis 2023. This is about 97 % of the total political leaders.

Along with this, 13 CMs are closely attached to serious criminal cases including atrocities such as kidnapping, murder attempts, murder and criminal intimidation. The rate results in 43 per cent.

