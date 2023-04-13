ADR Report 2023: India Has 1 CM Who Falls Out from ‘Crorepati’ List, AP’s Jagan Reddy Declared the ‘Wealthiest’

Out of 30 Chief Ministers of India only Mamata Banerjee is not a millionaire with Rs 15 lacs assets. While 97 per cent of the total ministers are crorepatis, mostly they are graduation holders. Know here the top 3 wealthiest ministers of India. 

ADR Report 2023
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) surveyed the profiles of all political party ministers and draws conclusions regarding the acquisition of assets, criminal background, finances and liabilities, education details, etc. 

According to the Analysis for the current year 2023, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only CM whose financial record is of poor performance. She holds only Rs 15 lacs of assets among all other Chief Ministers who have their wealth in crores. 

 

 

Who is the Richest CM of India?

The ADR Report 2023 claims that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CM of Andhra Pradesh has the most assets i.e. more than Rs 510 crore. He represents the ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’. He shares most of the wealth with liabilities of around Rs 1 crore. 

On the basis of gender, out of all 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories across the country, only one Chief Minister is a woman, Mamata Banerjee. Rest all are Male Chief Ministers. Moreover, in this ADR Report, politicians were also studied based on their education and qualifications and it was found that most of them are only graduates. 

ADR Analysis 2023 

Given below is the table representing Current Chief Ministers of India including 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories. Their assets acquisition and respective political parties are also mentioned for the current year 2023. 

S.No.

Chief Ministers

State

Political Party

Assets

1.

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP

Rs 510 crore+

2.

Prema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh

BJP

Rs 163 crore+

3.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha

BJD

Rs 63 Ccrore+

4.

Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland

NDPP

Rs 46 crore+

5.

N Rangaswamy

Puducherry

All India N.R. Congress

Rs 38 crore+

6.

K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana

TRS

Rs 23 crore+

7.

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh

INC

Rs 23 crore+

8.

Himanta Biswa Sharma

Assam

BJP

Rs 17 crore+

9.

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya

NPP

Rs 14 crore+

10.

Manik Saha

Tripura

BJP

Rs 13 crore+

11.

Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra

SHS

Rs 11 crore+

12.

Pramod Sawant

Goa

BJP

Rs 9 crore+

13.

Basavraj Bommai

Karnataka

BJP

Rs 8 crore+

14.

M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu

DMK

Rs 8 crore+

15.

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand

JMM

Rs 8 crore+

16.

Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat

BJP

Rs 8 crore+

17.

Sukhvinder Singh

Himachal Pradesh

INC

Rs 7 crore+

18.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh

BJP

Rs 7 crore+

19.

Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan

INC

Rs 6 crore+

20.

Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand

BJP

Rs 4 crore+

21.

Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Rs 3 crore+

22.

Zoramthanga

Mizoram

MNF

Rs 3 crore+

23.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi

AAP

Rs 3 crore+

24.

Nitish Kumar

Bihar

JD(U)

Rs 3 crore+

25.

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab

AAP

Rs 1 crore+

26.

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh

BJP

Rs 1 crore+

27.

N Biren Singh

Manipur

BJP

Rs 1 crore+

28.

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana

BJP

Rs 1 crore+

29.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala

CPI(M)

Rs 1 crore+

30.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal

AITC

Rs 15 lacs+

Criminal Record 2023

Among 30 Chief Ministers of India, 29 (97 per cent) are crorepatis (millionaires) with assets at an average of Rs 33.96 crore, as stated by ADR Analysis 2023. This is about 97 % of the total political leaders.

Along with this, 13 CMs are closely attached to serious criminal cases including atrocities such as kidnapping, murder attempts, murder and criminal intimidation. The rate results in 43 per cent. 

