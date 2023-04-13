ADR Report 2023: India Has 1 CM Who Falls Out from ‘Crorepati’ List, AP’s Jagan Reddy Declared the ‘Wealthiest’
Out of 30 Chief Ministers of India only Mamata Banerjee is not a millionaire with Rs 15 lacs assets. While 97 per cent of the total ministers are crorepatis, mostly they are graduation holders. Know here the top 3 wealthiest ministers of India.
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) surveyed the profiles of all political party ministers and draws conclusions regarding the acquisition of assets, criminal background, finances and liabilities, education details, etc.
According to the Analysis for the current year 2023, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only CM whose financial record is of poor performance. She holds only Rs 15 lacs of assets among all other Chief Ministers who have their wealth in crores.
Analysis of Current Chief Ministers from 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories of India 2023#ADRReport: https://t.co/fBRDTjV4RB#ChiefMinisters #ChiefMinister pic.twitter.com/rhcG8Q6HXr— ADR India & MyNeta (@adrspeaks) April 12, 2023
Who is the Richest CM of India?
The ADR Report 2023 claims that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CM of Andhra Pradesh has the most assets i.e. more than Rs 510 crore. He represents the ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’. He shares most of the wealth with liabilities of around Rs 1 crore.
On the basis of gender, out of all 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories across the country, only one Chief Minister is a woman, Mamata Banerjee. Rest all are Male Chief Ministers. Moreover, in this ADR Report, politicians were also studied based on their education and qualifications and it was found that most of them are only graduates.
ADR Analysis 2023
Given below is the table representing Current Chief Ministers of India including 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories. Their assets acquisition and respective political parties are also mentioned for the current year 2023.
|
S.No.
|
Chief Ministers
|
State
|
Political Party
|
Assets
|
1.
|
Jagan Mohan Reddy
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
YSRCP
|
Rs 510 crore+
|
2.
|
Prema Khandu
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
BJP
|
Rs 163 crore+
|
3.
|
Naveen Patnaik
|
Odisha
|
BJD
|
Rs 63 Ccrore+
|
4.
|
Neiphiu Rio
|
Nagaland
|
NDPP
|
Rs 46 crore+
|
5.
|
N Rangaswamy
|
Puducherry
|
All India N.R. Congress
|
Rs 38 crore+
|
6.
|
K Chandrashekhar Rao
|
Telangana
|
TRS
|
Rs 23 crore+
|
7.
|
Bhupesh Baghel
|
Chhattisgarh
|
INC
|
Rs 23 crore+
|
8.
|
Himanta Biswa Sharma
|
Assam
|
BJP
|
Rs 17 crore+
|
9.
|
Conrad Sangma
|
Meghalaya
|
NPP
|
Rs 14 crore+
|
10.
|
Manik Saha
|
Tripura
|
BJP
|
Rs 13 crore+
|
11.
|
Eknath Shinde
|
Maharashtra
|
SHS
|
Rs 11 crore+
|
12.
|
Pramod Sawant
|
Goa
|
BJP
|
Rs 9 crore+
|
13.
|
Basavraj Bommai
|
Karnataka
|
BJP
|
Rs 8 crore+
|
14.
|
M K Stalin
|
Tamil Nadu
|
DMK
|
Rs 8 crore+
|
15.
|
Hemant Soren
|
Jharkhand
|
JMM
|
Rs 8 crore+
|
16.
|
Bhupendra Patel
|
Gujarat
|
BJP
|
Rs 8 crore+
|
17.
|
Sukhvinder Singh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
INC
|
Rs 7 crore+
|
18.
|
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
BJP
|
Rs 7 crore+
|
19.
|
Ashok Gehlot
|
Rajasthan
|
INC
|
Rs 6 crore+
|
20.
|
Pushkar Singh Dhami
|
Uttarakhand
|
BJP
|
Rs 4 crore+
|
21.
|
Prem Singh Tamang
|
Sikkim
|
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|
Rs 3 crore+
|
22.
|
Zoramthanga
|
Mizoram
|
MNF
|
Rs 3 crore+
|
23.
|
Arvind Kejriwal
|
Delhi
|
AAP
|
Rs 3 crore+
|
24.
|
Nitish Kumar
|
Bihar
|
JD(U)
|
Rs 3 crore+
|
25.
|
Bhagwant Mann
|
Punjab
|
AAP
|
Rs 1 crore+
|
26.
|
Yogi Adityanath
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
BJP
|
Rs 1 crore+
|
27.
|
N Biren Singh
|
Manipur
|
BJP
|
Rs 1 crore+
|
28.
|
Manohar Lal Khattar
|
Haryana
|
BJP
|
Rs 1 crore+
|
29.
|
Pinarayi Vijayan
|
Kerala
|
CPI(M)
|
Rs 1 crore+
|
30.
|
Mamata Banerjee
|
West Bengal
|
AITC
|
Rs 15 lacs+
Criminal Record 2023
Among 30 Chief Ministers of India, 29 (97 per cent) are crorepatis (millionaires) with assets at an average of Rs 33.96 crore, as stated by ADR Analysis 2023. This is about 97 % of the total political leaders.
Along with this, 13 CMs are closely attached to serious criminal cases including atrocities such as kidnapping, murder attempts, murder and criminal intimidation. The rate results in 43 per cent.
