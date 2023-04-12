Keshub Mahindra Dies Before Completing a Century, Regarded as Top Industrialist of India

Unbeatable King of Businesses, Keshub Mahindra perished today i.e. April 12, 2023 (Wednesday). He was the oldest billionaire in India who administered the Mahindra Group before the lineage was passed on to Anand Mahindra, his nephew.

Mr Mahindra was the Chairman of the $19 billion Global Federation called Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. He lost his life at the age of 99 and within a few months, he was about to complete a century i.e. 100 years.

Mahindra Company was recently featured in the World’s Billionaires List published by the multinational media company Forbes. In the list, his name was mentioned along with a net worth of $1.2 billion which was determined on the basis of his possession of Mahindra.

Mahindra Group Share

Mahindra & Mahindra is a multinational corporation which carries out a multitude of operations. Business segments range from Technology and IT to Financial Services, Real Estate and Hospitality. Revered Keshub Mahindra joined the billionaire ranking list for the first time in 2007.

For many significant years, he served as the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. His tenure has been reported as almost 5 decades. Also, during his chairmanship, he executed several big transformations in the company including the assembler of Willys Jeeps in India, a manufacturing powerhouse and he, at last, became a leading merchant of tractors and SUVs.

Mahindra Firm which hires over 260,000 staff stated that Late Shri Keshub set an example in his lifetime of being an outstanding statesman. He is indeed an irreplaceable figure in the Business or Trading Industry of India.

A Man of Morals & Principles

Keshub Mahindra was well known for his visionary business skills along with the leadership qualities that made him an exceptional personality, admired at all times. He has been a man of strong discipline and principles throughout his life and with all this, he achieved lofty heights.

Anand Mahindra, the company’s controller told the media that Mr Keshub was a leading business magnate who preserved the legacy of its founders. With this, the organisation has remained embedded in ethics, moral values and good corporate governance.

His people-centric approach and deep understanding converted him into a global business tycoon and was loved and respected by all.

Big Personalities Shared Condolences

Leaders of the corporate world have expressed their grief-stricken emotions. While Pawan Goenka, Retired Managing Director (2001) of Mahindra & Mahindra shared a tweet and stated that the industries have lost one of the notable personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra was an ideal industrialist and the nicest person ever known to him.

Mr Pawan further wished peace to the deceased and said that he always look forward to meeting up with him and talking about business, connections, economics and various social matters.

A true legend in every right. Mr. Keshub Mahindra built a brand that India is proud of and built an industry for which we are all grateful. A mentor and friend to my father and a visionary in every sense of the word. May he always be remembered with joy. 🙏 — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) April 12, 2023

Another Billionaire Sunjay Kapur tweeted that this old man was truly a legend and put efforts into establishing a brand. The nation will undoubtedly be proud of him always. Everyone is extremely grateful for the industry that is created by his fortunate hands.

He was about to turn 100 in October this year if he would have survived. His wife’s name is Sudha and he has three daughters named Uma, Leena and Yuthica. He has served in many top-notch organisations such as the Steel Authority of India, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals. He also became the founder and chairman of the housing finance company HUDCO.

