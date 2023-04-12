PM Narendra Modi welcomes First-ever ‘Vande Bharat Express Train’, To Run Delhi-Ajmer in Less than 5 Hrs

Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated today i.e. April 12, 2023 (Wednesday). Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi raised the flag through a video conference during the inaugural ceremony. The train is all set to operate between Delhi Cannt and Jaipur.

This newly designed semi-high-speed train is the first one in Rajasthan. This step has been for the motive of building connectivity to famous tourist destinations across the state. Also, this is a locomotive train which means it does not require any assistance to run on the track.

आपणी वंदे भारत!



The Ajmer - Delhi Cantt. #VandeBharat is the country's first Vande Bharat train to operate on High Rise Over Head Equipment(OHE).#VandeBharatExpress pic.twitter.com/bQRo87vnOG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 12, 2023

Vande Bharat Express has been launched with the intention of providing an extraordinary experience to its passengers. It is more comfortable and faster than before. The manufacturing has been done entirely indigenous with modern amenities.

Vande Bharat Express Inauguration

PM Modi flagged off the opening of the train which will be started covering Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer routes. The Indian Prime Minister was present over a video call. Moreover, this passenger train is the first to function on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

Rajasthan gets its first Vande Bharat Express today. This will significantly enhance connectivity and boost tourism. https://t.co/TqiCCHWeV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2023

All Vande Bharat Express Trains List

There are 13 routes where Vande Bharat Express trains are now functional in India. Now, Delhi-Jaipur is the 14th route added to the list. This new launch has been addressed by PM Modi today. It will be opened for travellers and this will strengthen the connectivity so that people from all around the world will be able to travel to visit scenic spots in Rajasthan quickly. Given below is the complete list of all the trains that are presently available.

S.No. Vande Bharat Express Train Routes 1. New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express 2. Nagpur - Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express 3. Secundrabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express 4. Gandhinagar - Mumbai Vande Bharat Express 5. Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express 6. New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express 7. Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express 8. New Delhi - Amb Andaura (Himachal Pradesh) Vande Bharat Express 9. Mumbai - Solapur Vande Bharat Express 10. Mumbai - Shirdi Vande Bharat Express 11. Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin - Bhopal Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express 12. Chennai Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express 13. Secundrabad - Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 14. Delhi - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express

Delhi-Jaipur Starting Date

The services will begin tomorrow i.e. April 13, 2023 (Thursday). The train will stop at different places such as Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon. PM Modi told that around 60 lakhs of people have already travelled in Vande Bharat Trains since their launching.

One of the main characteristics of these trains is that it operates at high speed and is built in such a way that passengers can travel within a short time while their design is also striking.

