After Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham test positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. The news comes three days after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

After Krunal Pandya had tested positive on July 27, 2021, eight Indian players were identified as his close contacts including Yuzvendra Chahal, K Gowtham, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey.

The second T20 match was rescheduled after Krunal Pandya tested positive. All his close contacts were isolated immediately and did not participate in India's last two T20Is against Sri Lanka.

They were isolated away from the rest of the Indian squad in the team hotel in Sri Lanka. However, unfortunately now Chahal and Gowtham have tested positive, confirmed sources. They had both tested negative along with the other six players on July 29, the day of India's final match of the tour.

Sri Lanka wins T20I series 2-1

•The COVID-19 hit Indian team lost the remaining two T20I matches against Sri Lanka, which has also been struggling with injuries. Sri Lanka clinched the T20I series 2-1. India had earlier won the ODI series.

•Speaking after the deciding T20 match, Indian skipper for the Sri Lankan series Shikhar Dhawan said, "It was a difficult situation for us but as a team, we decided we will stay and play the series."

•Dasun Shanaka, skipper of the Sri Lankan for the series against India also thanked BCCI for playing under such circumstances.

What will happen now?

•Krunal, Chahal and Gowtham have been placed in isolation for 10 days as per the COVID guidelines of the Sri Lankan government.

•Their close contacts will also be staying back in Colombo including Krunal's brother Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan.

•Two of these players- Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw are supposed to travel to England to join the Indian squad there. They are expected to travel straight from Sri Lanka and will be tested on the day they fly.

Remaining Indian Contingent returns home

The rest of the Indian contingent returned home after the conclusion of the T20I series on July 29, 2021. They had all tested negative before leaving Sri Lanka.

Background

Krunal Pandya had been moved to an isolation facility immediately after he tested positive for COVID-19 in both the Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests on July 27. His eight close contacts were staying at the team hotel but had been separated from the rest of the squad.

Krunal, Chahal and Gowtham will now have to clear mandatory tests before being cleared to fly back after their isolation period is over.