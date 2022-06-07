Agni-4 Missile: India successfully tests nuclear capable Agni-4 missile

Agni-4 Missile News: India on June 7, 2022, conducted a successful test of the Agni-4 ballistic missile. The test of the Agni-4 ballistic missile which has a strike range of 4,000 kms took place as part of the night user trial in the operational configuration by the Strategic Forced Command (SFC).

The two-stage Agni-4 surface to surface missile was flight tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha Coast at about 7.30 PM. The test of the Agni-4 Missile by India has come amid the continuing military confrontation with China in Eastern Ladakh. The conflict has entered its third year now without showing any signs of de-escalation in the high-altitude region.

A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/bcwOs2KkXU — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Agni-4 Missile test: Key Details

The successful test of the Agni-4 Ballistic Missile was part of the routine user training launches that were carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).

The launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 missile validated all the operational measures as also the reliability of the system. The successful test of the Agni-4 missile has reaffirmed India’s nuclear power capabilities amid the rising global threat. As per the Defence Ministry, the test also reaffirms India’s policy of having a credible minimum deterrence capability.

Agni-4 Missile Range

The recently tested Agni-4 missile has a strike range of 4,000 kms. It means that the nuclear-capable missile can strike that targets that are 4,000 kms away.

Agni-4 Missile: Why the nuclear-capable Agni-4 missile is diplomatically significant?

The road-mobile Agni-4 and Agni-5 are primarily meant for deterrence against China. The country is capable of targeting any city in India with its formidable inventory of long-range missiles.

The recent successful test of the Agni-VI surface to surface missiles has brought the northernmost part of China within its strike envelope. The shorter-range missiles in India are designed for Pakistan.

Agni-4 Missile

Agni-4 is the fourth in the Agni series of missiles that have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

In 2021, India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime Missile which has the capability to hit targets between 1,000 to 2,000 kms.

The Government of India is in the process of further strengthening its strategic missile arsenal by adopting the newer technologies and capabilities.