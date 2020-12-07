Agra Metro Project construction work inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi

The construction work of Phase-1 of the Agra Metro Project was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 7, 2020 through video conferencing. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present on the occasion.

While highlighting that the big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on the arrangement of funds, PM Modi said that his government is not only focused on starting new projects but also in arranging funds for them.

The Agra metro project, as per the Prime Minister, will help strengthen the mission related to the establishment of smart facilities in Agra. The project is worth over Rs 8000 crores.

This metro project, worth over Rs 8000 crores, will strengthen the mission related to the establishment of smart facilities in Agra: PM Narendra Modi

Agra Metro project: Key Highlights

•The Agra Metro project mainly comprises two metro corridors with a total length of 29.4 km.

•The metro corridors will connect major tourist attractions such as Agra Fort, Sikandra Fort and Taj Mahal with railway stations and bus stands.

•The total estimated construction cost of the project is around Rs 8,379.62 crore and it is expected to be completed in five years.

Speaking at the programme to begin construction of Agra Metro Rail Project.

Benefit

•The Agra Metro project is expected to benefit nearly 26 lakh population of Agra city and also benefit over 60 lakh tourists who visit the iconic city each year.

•The project will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra.

Background

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project on March 8, 2019 along with the launch of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the 23 km-long North-South corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.