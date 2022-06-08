Al Qaeda Threat Letter to India: Al Qaeda warns of suicide attacks in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat

Al Qaeda, the terrorist organisation has issued a threat letter to India, threatening of suicide attacks in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat to fight for the dignity of the Prophet amid controversy over remarks by two former BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammad. The threat letter has put the central intelligence agencies on high alert. The concerned agencies in the states have also been informed about the letter and have been asked to stay on high alert.

"We warn every audicious and impudent foul mouth of the world, especially the Hindutva terrorists occupying India that we shall for the dignity of our Prophet, we urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet, we shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet," read the threat letter dated June 6th.

"The offenders of Prophet Muhammad, the pride of humanity, shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter shall not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," warned the letter.

The letter further read that the Saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. "They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments."

Al Qaeda has issued the letter in response to the comments made by the former BJP national spokesperson, Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. The letter specifically mentions this saying, " A few days ago the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva- a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah- insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself and his noble and pure wife, the mother of the believers in the most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel. In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution."

The threat letter was published on the official Al Quaeda website and it was also tweeted by an Al Quaeda member on Twitter. This is the first time that Al Quaeda has taken the names of specific target cities.

READ Full Al Qaeda threat letter to India below

May our mothere be bereaved of us, if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet SAW!!!

Al Qaeda is an Islamic extremist network comprising Salafist jihadists. The terror outfit was founded in 1988 by Osama Bin Laden and Abdullah Azzam. Al Qaeda had orchestrated the 9/11 attacks, the deadliest ever terrorist attack on American soil that killed over 3000 people. The United States had responded to the September 11 attacks by launching 'war on terror'.