Nobel Prize 2022: Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger win in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy has decided to honour Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger with Nobel Prize 2022 in Physics.

They’ll be awarded the prize for their experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.

Who is Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger?

Alain Aspect was born on June 15, 1947. He is a French physicist, known for his experimental work on quantum entanglement. Aspect is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure de Cachan. John Francis Clauser was born on December 1, 1942. He is an American theoretical and experimental physicist. Clauser is known for his contributions to the foundations of Quantum mechanics in particular the Clauser-Horne-Shimony-Holt inequality. Anton Zeilinger was born on May 20, 1945. He is an Austrian quantum physicist. Zeilinger received the Inaugural Isaac Newton Medal of the Institute of Physics for his conceptual and experimental contributions to the foundations of quantum physics. Anton's contribution has become the cornerstone for the rapidly-evolving field of quantum information.

What is the significance of Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger's experiments?

John Clauser developed John Bell’s ideas, resulting in a practical experiment. When he took the measurements, they supported quantum mechanics by violating a Bell inequality. This means that quantum mechanics cannot be overruled by a theory that uses hidden variables. Some loopholes remained after John Clauser’s experiment and to solve those, Alain Aspect developed the setup. He used it in a way that closed an important loophole. He was able to turn the measurement settings after an entangled pair had left its source, so the setting that was presented when they were emitted could not affect the result. With the use of refined tools and long series of experiments, Anton Zeilinger started to use entangled quantum states. Among other things, his research group has shown a phenomenon called quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to one at a distance.

Nobel Prize 2022

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2021 for their work in explaining and predicting complex forces of nature which supported the understanding of climate change. The prize will be awarded for chemistry on October 5 and literature on October 6, 2022. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 7, 2022, and on October 10, 2022, the economics award will be given.

