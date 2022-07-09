Amarnath Yatra cloudburst: 16 people confirmed dead, Indian Army continues rescue operation in J&K

Amarnath Yatra cloudburst: At least 16 people have been confirmed dead and 40 still seem to be missing in the cloudburst so far. Though rain continues, there is no landslide and no problem in rescue work, as per NDRF DG Atul Karwal. Four NDRF teams with 100 rescuers are deployed for search and rescue in the region.

The Indian Army, CRPF, SDRF and other security forces also continue to carry out the rescue operation in the cloud-burst affected Baltal, J&K. Around 29 people have been rescued of which 9 were heavily injured.

Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site

BSF MI 17 chopper has been deployed for air transport of injured persons and dead bodies from Neelgrah helipad in Baltal to BSF Camp Srinagar for further treatment or further ferrying bodies to their homes. The IAF has also deployed 2 each ALH Dhruv and Mi-17 V5 helicopters from Srinagar for the rescue ops in the Amarnath cave site. There is one AN-32 and Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft on stand-by in Chandigarh for further requirements.

Indian Army and others continue rescue operation in cloudburst affected Baltal, J&K



16 people have been confirmed dead in the cloudburst so far, as per NDRF DG Atul Karwal

Continuous debris clearing and search for missing continue near the cloudburst-affected areas.

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst: Emergency Helpline Numbers

Following are the emergency helpline numbers that are active in view of the Amarnath Yatra cloudburst-

NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149

Emergency helpline numbers are active in view of the cloudburst that happened today in the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave in J&K



Emergency helpline numbers are active in view of the cloudburst that happened today in the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave in J&K

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst-What exactly happened? Yatra Suspended

A cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm at the upper reaches of the lower holy cave of Amarnath on July 8th, which resulted in the huge discharge of water in the adjoining cave, where there were many pilgrim tents.

Many tents were washed away due to the flash floods and rescue agencies were alerted. Many people were rescued from being washed away in the river. The water reportedly came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches.

29 people rescued of which 9 were heavily injured: IAF officials

Most of the pilgrims who were stranded near the holy cave area due to flash floods were shifted to Panjtarni. The yatra has been suspended temporarily.

Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies.



(Source: ITBP)

Amarnath Yatra Latest News

-All SDMs, Tehsildars of Ramban district have been ordered to remain on high alert in the view of cloudbursts.

-Indian Air Force has pressed its transport and helicopter assets into service for rescue and relief operations at Amarnath.

Indian Army continues rescue operation in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site



(Source: Indian Army)

-Mi-17V5 helicopters have inducted NDRF and civil administration personnel at Panchtarni and rescued 21 survivors.

-Aircraft are on standby at all major air bases in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh areas.