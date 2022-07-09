Amarnath Yatra cloudburst: 16 people confirmed dead, Indian Army continues rescue operation in J&K

A cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm at the upper reaches of the lower holy cave of Amarnath on July 8th, which resulted in the huge discharge of water in the adjoining cave, where there were many pilgrim tents. Check Emergency Helpline Numbers. 

Indian Army continues operation in J&K
Indian Army continues operation in J&K

Amarnath Yatra cloudburst: At least 16 people have been confirmed dead and 40 still seem to be missing in the cloudburst so far. Though rain continues, there is no landslide and no problem in rescue work, as per NDRF DG Atul Karwal. Four NDRF teams with 100 rescuers are deployed for search and rescue in the region. 

The Indian Army, CRPF, SDRF and other security forces also continue to carry out the rescue operation in the cloud-burst affected Baltal, J&K. Around 29 people have been rescued of which 9 were heavily injured. 

BSF MI 17 chopper has been deployed for air transport of injured persons and dead bodies from Neelgrah helipad in Baltal to BSF Camp Srinagar for further treatment or further ferrying bodies to their homes. The IAF has also deployed 2 each ALH Dhruv and Mi-17 V5 helicopters from Srinagar for the rescue ops in the Amarnath cave site. There is one AN-32 and Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft on stand-by in Chandigarh for further requirements. 

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst: Emergency Helpline Numbers

Following are the emergency helpline numbers that are active in view of the Amarnath Yatra cloudburst-

NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253

Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240

Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst-What exactly happened? Yatra Suspended

A cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm at the upper reaches of the lower holy cave of Amarnath on July 8th, which resulted in the huge discharge of water in the adjoining cave, where there were many pilgrim tents. 

Many tents were washed away due to the flash floods and rescue agencies were alerted. Many people were rescued from being washed away in the river. The water reportedly came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches.

Most of the pilgrims who were stranded near the holy cave area due to flash floods were shifted to Panjtarni. The yatra has been suspended temporarily. 

Amarnath Yatra Latest News

-All SDMs, Tehsildars of Ramban district have been ordered to remain on high alert in the view of cloudbursts. 

-Indian Air Force has pressed its transport and helicopter assets into service for rescue and relief operations at Amarnath.

-Mi-17V5 helicopters have inducted NDRF and civil administration personnel at Panchtarni and rescued 21 survivors.

-Aircraft are on standby at all major air bases in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh areas.

