Amit Dahiya, National Javelin Thrower, Banned for four years by NADA

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), in a historic decision, banned national javelin thrower Amit Dahiya for four years. He was banned by NADA’s disciplinary panel for sending the wrong dope sample during the National Javelin Throw Open Championship last year.

Why NADA banned Dahiya? Amit Dahiya (21) finished third in the competition held on April 16, 2019, in Sonepat, Haryana. He secured third place with his best efforts of 68.21 meters. Nada officials then asked Dahiya to give a dope sample but he sent someone else to give a sample. The NADA officials, who collected dope samples, came to know during the verification process that the person who came to give a urine sample is not a bronze medalist Amit Dahiya. When that person found that he failed to mislead NADA officials, he fled from the room where dope samples were being collected.





NADA’s decision

Dahiya was temporarily suspended on July 16, 2019. Nada referred his case to the ADDP (Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel) on January 9, 2020. The ADDP has decided to suspend him for four years from the date of temporary suspension.

NADA said that the National Anti-Doping Agency has banned Amit Dahiya for deliberately misleading the officials of NADA during a dope test. NADA sentenced him four years of a ban because of fraudulent attempts with anti-doping officials.

National Anti Doping Agency said in its decision that it is for the first time when NADA has taken cognizance of an issue where an athlete eluded sample collection. Now, NADA has successfully proceeded against Amit Dahiya under the prescribed provisions.

About NADA

National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) was established on November 24, 2005, with a vision for dope free sports events in the country. NADA aims to implement anti-doping rules according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules. The organization includes veteran sports personalities, scientists and representatives from the Indian Olympic Association.

