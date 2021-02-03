Andaman and Nicobar Islands becomes first UT to be free of COVID-19

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands has become the first Union Territory of India to be officially declared free from the Coronavirus infection as the active cases of the virus in the UT has fallen to zero.

The website of the Union Health Ministry reported on February 2, 2021, that the last four infected persons in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been declared cured. The UT of India had reported a total of 4,932 infected cases and 62 deaths from the virus.

Rise of COVID-19 cases in Kerala:

Meanwhile, the share of Kerala state in the daily cases of COVID-19 has crossed 50% for the first time on February 2. There were 11,024 fresh Coronavirus cases in India, out of which Kerala alone had reported 5,716 infected cases.

Kerala also has the highest count of active Corona cases at 69,157, out of around 1 lakh 61 thousand active cases in the country.

The positive cases in Kerala have remained high at 10.8%, meaning that one out of every 10 tests that are conducted in the state has been reported positive. On February 2, the Kerala government had also reported 16 more deaths from the virus.

However, according to the state health department, the last week of January 2021 saw an 8.3% decline in Covid positive cases in the state as compared to the previous weeks.

Maharashtra continues to record highest deaths:

Maharashtra state has continued to record the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, adding 30 to the count on February 2. The state had also recorded 1,927 new Coronavirus cases, which is the lowest in 8 days. Also, for the second day in a row, Mumbai had reported less than 400 cases. The active cases in the state have also dropped to 41,586, out of which 5,530 cases have been reported in Mumbai.

Daily count of COVID-19 cases in India:

The daily count of COVID-19 cases had fallen to a nine-month low of 8,584 on February 1. However, it must be noticed that the case count falls on Monday because of staff shortage and lower testing over the weekend.

While the positive cases were back to 11,000 on February 2, it must be noticed that in comparison with the same day last week, the fresh cases of Corona have fallen in the country. On January 26, India had reported 12,738 new Coronavirus cases.