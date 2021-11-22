Andhra Pradesh to have only one capital- Amravati: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra pradesh capital news: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on November 22, 2021 that Andhra Pradesh will have only one capital- Amravati.

The chief minister's decision was informed by Advocate general S. Sriram in the high court during the ongoing hearing on the capital city Amaravati. The decision puts to rest the row over three capitals of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced a bill to repeal the Three Capitals Bill in the state assembly. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the state assembly, "Govt is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. We will introduce a new Bill with no errors."

Andhra Pradesh Govt withdraws Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation & Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 at the State Assembly.



"We believed that decentralisation of capital is much needed in Andhra Pradesh...Govt is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. We will introduce a new Bill with no errors, " he added.

"We believed that decentralisation of capital is much needed in Andhra Pradesh...Govt is going to take back the Bill which was introduced earlier. We will introduce a new Bill with no errors, " he added.



What is the Andhra Pradesh three capitals row?

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government had earlier proposed three different capitals for the state- Amravati-Legislative capital Visakhapatnam- Executive capital Kurnool- Judicial capital.

Andhra Pradesh three capitals proposal

The Andhra Pradesh state assembly had passed two acts- Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development (Repeal) Act in June 2020 amid resistance from the TDP. Both the acts were later signed by the then governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development (Repeal) Act was aimed at abolishing the authority created by the previous TDP government in 2015 to develop Amaravati as the state capital.

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was aimed at establishing three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

Protest against three capitals of Andhra Pradesh

Thousands of farmers who had given up over 34,000 acres of fertile land for setting up the state capital in Amravati, had challenged the law in the high court.

The Amravati farmers also began a Maha Padayatra in every district in protest against the three capital decisions. The Bharatiya Janta Party extended its complete support to the protesting farmers and backed their stand that Amaravati should remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has been conducting daily hearings related to decentralization and the repealing of the CRDA act. Advocate General has filed an affidavit in the high court that the government is withdrawing the bills.