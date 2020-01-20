Andhra Pradesh to have three capitals?

The Andhra Pradesh government introduced a new proposal in the state assembly on January 20, 2020 that proposes the creation of three state capitals- Amravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

The AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was earlier approved by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet chaired by CM Jaganmohan Reddy. The draft proposal was then cleared by the Legislative Assembly Business Advisory Committee.

The bill was later introduced in the state assembly amid protest. The bill proposes the development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capitals of the state.

Objective

The three-capital proposal has been pushed forward to enable decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions, thereby ensuring "balanced and inclusive growth" of Andhra Pradesh.

Three-capital proposal: Key Highlights

• The new draft bill proposes setting up of a legislative capital in Amaravati, executive capital in Visakhapatnam and judicial capital in Kurnool.

• The new draft bill also proposes the division of the state into various zones and the establishment of zonal planning and development boards.

• CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s government has a clear majority of 151 MLAs in the 175-member state assembly.

• However, it just has nine members in the 58-member legislative council. Hence, the passing of the new draft bill is tough given the large opposition to its content by the members of the opposition parties and citizens at large.

Background

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated during the state assembly session on December 17, 2020 that his government plans to relocate the state capital from Amaravati to Vishakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister is firm on his government’s new plans to bring about a comprehensive, parallel and decentralised development in the state, despite stiff opposition to the new proposal.

The AP Cabinet had also approved the APCRDA Repeal Bill, 2020 on January 20, paving the way for the formation of the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority in its place.