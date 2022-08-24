Antim Panghal becomes India’s First-Ever U-20 World Wrestling Champion

Antim Panghal - World U-20 World Wrestling Champion: Antim Panghal, a 17-year-old wrestler from Haryana created history by being crowned as India’s First-Ever U-20 World Wrestling Champion. On 19th August, she defeated Kazakhstan's Atlyn Shagayeva in a match she completely dominated with a score of 8-0 win. The U-20 World Wrestling Championship was being held in Sofia, Bulgaria. Antim’s feat is history as it was the first time in the 34-year long history of the tournament that an Indian girl has bagged the top position to become U-20 World Wrestling Champion.

Proud moment🥇



Congratulations to Antim Panghal for creating history and becoming the first Indian girl to win a Gold medal at the U-20 World Championships.



India salutes your hard work and commitment. Best wishes for your bright future, keep shining. pic.twitter.com/8crrzejfLt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 20, 2022

Antim Panghal - Journey in U-20 World Wrestling Championship

Antim dominated the U-20 World Wrestling Championship from the get-go because of her technical skills. She managed to outperform and beat wrestlers who were seeded higher because of her technical abilities. In her opening round match, Antim managed to supersede German Amery Olivia with an 11-0 win. In the 2nd round match, she went against Japan’s Ayaka Kimura and defeated her convincingly. Her semi-final bout was against Ukrainian’s Nataliia Klivchutska, which she again won convincingly with an 11-2 score. In her final match against Kazakhstan's Atlyn Shagayeva, Antim put up a dominating performance, beating her 8-0.

India wins 14 Medals at U-20 World Wrestling Championship

Antim’s Gold Medal win at U-20 World Wrestling Championship was the perfect icing on the cake for the Indian contingent, which put up the best ever performance in the tournament. India ended their campaign at U-20 World Wrestling Championship with a total of 16 Medals across different categories. This included a gold medal, four silver medals, and 11 bronze medals. Earlier on Friday, 17-year-old wrestler. Check out India’s Medal’s Tally at the event:

Event Gold Silver Bronze Women’s Wrestling 1 3 3 Men’s Freestyle 1 0 6 Men’s Greco-Roman 0 0 2

#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 finishes it's campaign at U20 World Wrestling 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♀️ Championships 2022 with its best-ever performance at Junior Worlds 🤩



1️⃣6️⃣ Medals -1️⃣🥇 4️⃣🥈 1️⃣1️⃣🥉



❇️️Women's Wrestling- 1🥇 3🥈 3🥉

❇️️Men's Freestyle- 1🥈 6🥉

❇️Men's Greco-Roman - 2 🥉#IndianSports

1/1 pic.twitter.com/RWwiK4YZOy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 22, 2022

Backed by its best performance, India finished on the podium at the U-20 World Wrestling Championship. India Women’s Wrestling Team managed to finish 2nd on the medals tally while the Men’s Freestyle Team event secured the 2nd spot on the list. Before 2022, India’s earlier best campaign at the U-20 World Wrestling Championship came in 2011 when India won two gold and one bronze medal.