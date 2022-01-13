AP Govt Staff Retirement Age increased to 62 Years, Pay Hiked by 23.39 %, Get Details Here

AP Govt Employees Retirement Age Increased: Andhra Pradesh State Government has announced increase in the retirement age of the State Government Employees as per the latest update. The latest order passed by AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Govt has decided to extend the retirement age for AP Govt Staff from the existing 60 years to 62 years. In addition to this, another key benefit that has been announced for AP Govt Employees is the salary hike as well. While salary hike was definitely a good news for the employees, it is going to put an additional burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the government per year.

Decision After Discussion with Employees’ Union

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held discussion with the Employees’ Union after which the decision to extend the retirement age was announced. At the same meeting, the issue of pending salary hike was also discussed and CM decided to rule in favour of the employees for wage revision, which was contrary to the recommendations made by a high-level official committee headed by the State Chief Secretary. The committee had recommended wage hike of 14.29 per cent in its report.

జూన్ 30లోగా కోవిడ్ కారుణ్య నియామకాలు చేపట్టాలని సీఎం ఆదేశించారు. సొంతిళ్లు లేని ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగులకు జగనన్న స్మార్ట్ టౌన్ షిప్ లో 10% ప్లాట్లు కేటాయిస్తామన్నారు. గ్రామ, వార్డు సచివాలయ ఉద్యోగులకు జులై నుండి కొత్త పే-స్కేల్ అమలు చేయనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. 3/3 — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) January 7, 2022

Retirement Age Increases by 8 Years in 8 Years

Earlier, his predecessor, Chandrababu Naidu government had also increased the he superannuation age of Government Service Employees from 58 to 60 years. This effectively makes for an 8 year extension in the retirement age within a time-frame of less than 8 years. With this decision, Govt Employees who are employed with the State Government would be among the last to retire in the country from government service.

AP Govt Employees Salary Hike – Key Changes

Among the most important changes announced with regards to Wage Revision of Govt Employeses are as follows:

The Pay Revision for AP Govt Employees will be effective from 1st July 2018; however, the financial benefits will be given from 1st April 2022.

The Pay Revision for AP Govt Employees will be effective from 1 July 2018; however, the financial benefits will be given from 1 April 2022. The Salary Hike for AP Govt Staff members will be implemented from January 2022 i.e. this month onwards.

The Salary Hike for AP Govt Staff members will be implemented from January 2022 i.e. this month onwards. Outstanding DA i.e. Dearness Allowance will be paid to the Govt Employees along with the salary of January 2022.

Outstanding DA i.e. Dearness Allowance will be paid to the Govt Employees along with the salary of January 2022. Remaining dues, which include PF, Insurance and Other Wage Components, will be settled to employees by April 2022.

