Army Notification for Agnipath: Check Full Army Notification for Agniveers, Registration to begin in July 

Army Notification for Agnipath: The Indian Army issued its first notification for the recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme on June 20, 2022. The Agnipath registration process will begin in July 2022.

The notification ofAgnipath scheme recruitment scheme has been issued within a week of the union cabinet clearing the new scheme. The Agniveers will be forming a distinct rank in the Indian Army, different from any other existing rank.

The Indian Army Agnipath Scheme notification comes amid massive protests in at least 11 states across the country demanding withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme. The protests disrupted rail services as well, with more than 500 trains including 208 mail express and 379 passenger trains cancelled and four mail express and six passenger trains partially cancelled, as per Indian Railways.

There was also a call for Bharat Bandh on June 20th to intensify the agitation and put more pressure on the centre demanding rollback of the scheme, a demand denied by the centre. The centre while defending the scheme, has come out with an elaborate support structure for 'Agniveers' after completion of their four years of service.

Army Notification for Agnipath: Eligibility, Posts, Registration- All Agniveer Recruitment Details Below

The Agnipath registration will open from July 2022 onwards by respective AROs for the following posts-

-Agniveer general duty

-Agniveer Technical (aviation ammunition, examiner)

-Agniveer clerk/storekeeper

-Agniveer 10th pass

-Agniveer tradesman 8th pass

-The Agnipath registration will open online for all candidates.

Seva Nidhi Package- The Agniveers will be paid a 'Seva Nidhi' package after completion of four years to enable them to return to the society for pursuing employment in other sectors.

The Agniveers will be paid a 'Seva Nidhi' package after completion of four years to enable them to return to the society for pursuing employment in other sectors. Pension/ Gratuity- The Agniveers will not be eligible for any kind of pension or gratuity.

The Agniveers will not be eligible for any kind of pension or gratuity. The Agniveers will also not be eligible for Canteen Stores Department (Facilities), Ex Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), ex Serviceman status and other related benefits.

The Agniveers who complete their engagement period in each batch will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre of the Indian Army.

The applications will be considered in a centralised manner by the Indian army based on an objective criteria including performance during their service period.

The Agniveers will be eligible for annual leave of 30 days.

Can Agniveers be requested to leave prior to completion of service?

As per Indian Army Agneepath Scheme, candidates will not be allowed to leave at own request prior to completion of terms of engagement of Agniveers. However, in most exceptional cases, personnel enrolled under this scheme may be released, if sanctioned by the competent authority.

How many Agniveers will be selected for regular Army Cadre?

Not more than 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular Indian Army cadre after completion of their four years of service.

The Agniveers who get enrolled as regular Army cadre will be required to serve for a period of 15 years. They will be governed by terms and conditions of service of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in the Indian Army.

Following the introduction of the scheme, the enrolment of soldiers in the regular cadre of Indian Army, except technical cadres of Medical Branch, will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveer.

