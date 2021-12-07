Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Asia Youth Para Games 2021: Indian shuttlers bag 15 medals: Sanjana, Hardik, Palak clinch three each

Asian Youth Para Games 2021: The Indian Para shuttlers at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 have won a total of 4 Gold, 7 Silver, and 4 Bronze. The 4th edition of the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 was held in Manama, Bahrain from December 2 to 6, 2021. Check Asian Youth Para Games 2021 Medal Tally. 

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 12:24 IST
Asia Youth Para Games: The Indian badminton contingent in the Asia Youth Para Games 2021 finished the campaign with 15 medals against their name. At Asia Youth Para Games, for India, Tokyo Paralympian Palak Kohli, Hardik Makkar, and Sanjana Kumari won three medals each. The Indian Para shuttlers at the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 won total of 4 Gold, 7 Silver, and 4 Bronze.

The 4th Asia Youth Para Games (AYPG) were Bahrain’s biggest Para sport event ever which took place from December 2 to December 6, 2021. At Asia Youth Para Games 2021, around 750 Para athletes under 23 years of age from 30 countries around the world competed for cross nine sports.

Gold Medallist Indian Shuttlers-

1.

Nithya Sre- WS- SH6

2.

Sanjana Kumari- WS SL3

3.

Palak Kohli and Sanjana Kumari- WD SL3-SU5

4.

Nehal Gupta and Abhijeet Sakhuja- MD SL3- SL4

 Silver Medallist Indian Shuttlers-

1.

Nithya Sre and Aditya Kulkarni- XD SH6

2.

Jyoti- WS SL4

3.

Naveen S.- MS SL4

4.

Hardik Makkar- MS SU5

5.

Karan and Ruthick- MD SU5

6.

Hardik and Sanjana- XD SL3-SU5

7.

Jyoti- WD SL3-SU5

 Bronze Medallist Indian Shuttlers

1.

Palak Kohli- WS SU5

2.

Palak Kohli and Nehal Gupta- XD SL3-SU5

3.

Naveen S. and Hardik Makkar- MD SU5

4.

Santhiya- WS SL3- SU5

The 4th edition of the Asia Youth Para Games 2021 was held in Manama, Bahrain from December 2 to 6, 2021. Around 750 para-athletes under the age of 23 years participated in the mega games which were organized in the conjunction with the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Bahrain along with the support of the local government.

The previous edition of Asia Youth Para Games was held in Dubai, UAE in 2017. Japan had finished at the last edition followed by Iran and China.

Sports played at Asia Yout Para Games-

Goalball, Para-athletics, Para-Badminton, Boccia, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis, Para-Swimming, Para-Taekwondo, and Wheelchair Basketball.

Asian Youth Para Games 2021 Medal tally

Rank 

Nation

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

1

 Iran

34

44

19

97

2

 Thailand

24

20

11

55

3

 Japan 

21

7

7

35

4

 Indonesia

12

11

14

37

5

 India

11

11

14

36

6

 South Korea

9

5

18

32

7

 Uzbekistan

9

1

4

14

8

 Hong Kong

8

9

9

26

9

 Iraq

8

4

9

21

10

 Malaysia

3

3

4

10

11

 Bahrain

3

3

2

8

12

 Singapore

3

2

0

5

13

 Saudi Arabia

2

5

9

16

