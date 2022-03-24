Assam Rifles Raising Day 2022: Date, History, 5 Interesting Facts about Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles Raising Day is observed every year on March 24 in India to celebrate and honour the Assam rifles who served the country in a number of conflicts including both the World Wars. Assam Rifles Raising Day 2022 marks the 187th raising day of Assam Rifles which are also the oldest paramilitary force of India. It dates back to 1835 under the British Raj.

Assam Rifles name has been used since 1917 and similar to Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, in the Northeastern States of India, the Assam Rifles is the specialized force that carries out inter-insurgency operations in the difficult terrain of the northeast region.

On Assam Rifles Raising Day 2022, read more about the history of India’s oldest paramilitary force and some interesting facts related to it.

Today is 187th Raising Day of Assam Rifles. On the occasion, General MM Naravane COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army conveyed best wishes to All Ranks and Families of Assam Rifles. pic.twitter.com/WZGIwInbBZ — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 24, 2022

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2022 Date

Assam Rifles Day Raising Day 2022 History

Assam Rifles raising day is celebrated every year on March 24. Assam Rifles is the oldest branch of the Indian Army which dates back to 1835 under the British Raj in India. At that time, it was raised under the name ‘Cachar Levy’. The present name ‘Assam Rifles’ has been used only since 1917.

Over the course of its rich history, Assam Rifles has served in a number of roles, conflicts, and theatres. Assam Rifles was established in the Assam region back in 1835 as a police unit to protect the settlements against the tribal raids as well as other assaults as the Britishers slowly moved towards the northeast parts of India.

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2022: Why is it celebrated?

Assam Rifles Raising Day is observed every year on March 24 to recognize the contributions and the sacrifices made by the forces. The day gives an opportunity to acknowledge the services of the Assam Rifles in the various conflicts including World War 1 and World War 2.

Even with the formation of various other paramilitary forces in India post-Independence, Assam Rifles retained their position as one of the most skilled forces in the country. The other services performed by Assam Rifles also include the provision of aid to the civilians at the time of emergency, medical assistance, education in remote areas, provision of communications, among others.

Assam Rifles Raising Day 2022: 5 Interesting Facts about Assam Rifles

1. Assam Rifles is the only paramilitary force with a dual control structure. It means that while the control of the force is with the Indian Army, the salaries and infrastructure of the force are provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

2. Currently, there are 46 battalions of Assam Rifles with a sanctioned strength of 65,143 personnel.

3. Assam Rifles have served in a number of conflicts including World War 1, where they served in the Middle East and Europe while World War II, where they served mainly in Burma.

4. In times of war, Assam Rifles can also be used as a combat force to secure rear areas, if needed.

5. Assam Rifles also served after the Chinese annexation of Tibet where they were tasked with manning the Tibetan border of the Assam Himalayan Region. The force has also been instrumental in maintaining the law and order in Arunachal Pradesh.