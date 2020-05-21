Ayushman Bharat Beneficiaries crosses 1 crore mark; PM Modi lauds the scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 announced that the number of people who have benefited from Ayushman Bharat Scheme has crossed 1 crore mark which shows that the initiative had a positive impact on several lives.

In September 2018, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat was launched by PM Modi which was termed as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the beneficiaries and their families. He also appreciated healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, and all those who have been associated with Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

PM Modi shared this news through his official twitter account and mentioned that the beneficiaries of the scheme have crossed 1 crore. He also added that in less than two years the scheme has benefitted so many people in the country.

It would make every Indian proud that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore. In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020

PM Modi on the success of the scheme: Key Highlights

• While mentioning the success of the scheme, PM Modi highlighted that the initiative has won the trust of many people, especially the poor and downtrodden.

• PM Modi also pointed out that one of the major benefits of this scheme is its portability. People can get the benefit of quality and affordable healthcare not only where they are registered but also in other parts of the country as well. It is helpful for those who are away from home.

• He also mentioned that during his official tours he will interact with the beneficiaries but it is not possible amid the lockdown.

PM Modi interacted with 1 croreth beneficiary:

While sharing the success story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that he had a great telephone conversation with Pooja Thapa from Meghalaya who was the 1 croreth beneficiary of the scheme.

PM Modi also shared the audio clip of the conversation in which Pooja Thapa, a soldier’s wife, explains that she underwent surgery in Shillong using Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The clip also informed that Thapa’s husband has been posted in Manipur and was not able to reach her due to the ongoing lockdown. She has two small children and they are being taken care of by her neighbors.

Pooja Thapa also informed that she did not had to pay anything for the surgery and medicines and that her treatment would not have been possible without Ayushman Bharat Scheme card. If not for the scheme, she would have applied for the loan for the surgery.

About Ayushman Bharat Yojana:

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was launched in September 2018 and is a part of the Indian government’s National Health Policy. The scheme was launched under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India.

The purpose of the yojana is to provide free health coverage at the secondary and tertiary levels to its bottom 40% poor and vulnerable section. It is the world’s largest and fully state-sponsored health assurance scheme that covers the population of combined Mexico, the USA, and Canada.