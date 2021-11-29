Ballon dOr winners list: Check full list of Ballon dOr award winners, Who will be 2021 winner?

Ballon dOr winners list: The Ballon d’Or 2021 winner will be announced today, November 29, 2021. The Ballon dOr ceremony makes a comeback after a break of one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lionel Messi is predicted to be the Ballon d’Or 2021 winner. A surprise winner could be Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski, who was predicted to win the prize last year after a sensational season.

The Ballon d'Or is one of the oldest and most prestigious individual awards in football that is presented annually by the French news magazine France Football. The prize has been awarded every year since 1956. Between 2010 and 2015, the award was temporarily merged with the FIFA World Player of the Year after an agreement with FIFA and was known as FIFA Ballon d'Or.

The award reverted to Ballon d'Or in 2016 and FIFA also went back to its own separate award. The recipients of FIFA Ballon d'Or are considered as winners of both awards.

Which player has won the Ballon d’Or award most number times?

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or award a record six times while he was playing for Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo follows closely with five Ballon d’Or awards, one while he was playing for Manchester United and four with Real Madrid.

Besides them, three footballers have won the award three times each- Michel Platini of Juventus, Johan Cruyff of Barcelona and Ajax and Marco van Basten of Milan. Two Spanish football clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the ranking for employing the most number of Ballon d’Or award winners, with 12 and 11 wins respectively.

List of Ballon dOr winners since 2005

Year Ballon dOr Winner Team 2005 Ronaldinho Barcelona 2006 Fabio Cannavaro Real Madrid 2007 Kaká Milan 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2009 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2010 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2011 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2012 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2015 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2018 Luka Modrić Real Madrid 2019 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2020 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Top 10 Players with most Ballon d’Or awards