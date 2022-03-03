BCCI Contract List 2022: Full list of BCCI's contracted players for 2022, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane downgraded

BCCI Contract List 2022: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalized Central Contracts list 2022 for Indian cricketers. The BCCI contract list 2022 was ratified by the BCCI's Apex Council on March 2, 2022. Few senior cricketers including Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya and Cheteshwar Pujara have lost their Grade A status.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the only ones to have retained their Grade A+ plus status, while Grade A has just five players, unlike ten previously. Another senior player Shikhar Dhawan has been downgraded to Grade C in the central contract list 2022.

The BCCI has four categories of central contract and each carries a separate value of annual remuneration amount. Last time, the BCCI had awarded the central contract to 28 cricketers but this year, only 27 have been awarded contracts.

Following are BCCI Central Contract Payment Structures-

Grade A+ - INR 7 Crore

Grade A - INR 5 Crore

Grade B - INR 3 Crore

Grade C - INR 1 Crore

Check Full BCCI Central Contract List 2022

Grade A+ Players list

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A Players List

Grade A had 10 players earlier and now has been reduced to five.

1. R Ashwin

2. KL Rahul

3. Ravindra Jadeja

4. Rishabh Pant

5. Mohammed Shami

Grade B Players list

⏬ Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma have been downgraded to Grade B. The three cricketers were recently dropped from shorter formats and are only included in the Indian Test squad.

⏫ Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been upgraded to Grade B due to their impressive performances in the last season.

1. Ajinkya Rahane

2. Axar Patel

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

4. Shreyas Iyer

5. Shardul Thakur

6. Mohammed Siraj

7. Ishant Sharma

Grade C Players list

Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been downgraded straight from Grade A to Grade C. Pandya has been in and out of the team due to injury in the last season. Another senior player who has been downgraded to the Grade C central contract category in Shikhar Dhawan, who is now included in only ODIs.

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Hardik Pandya

3. Yuzvendra Chahal

4. Mayank Agarwal

5. Deepak Chahar

6. Shubman Gill

7. Hanuma Vihari

8. Wriddhiman Saha

9. Suryakumar Yadav

10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

11. Umesh Yadav

12. Washington Sundar

The two player names who have been excluded from the BCCI Central Contract List 2022 entirely include Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini. The two cricketers were a part of the list of contracted Indian players earlier but have been dropped now.