Chetan Sharma steps down from BCCI Chief Selector post Today, Know how he got trapped in TV Sting Dispute
Chetan Sharma declares his resignation today from the position of Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He left this position and sent a letter to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who further accepted it. Also, he was slammed in a media sting operation. Know what made him quit the role.
Chetan Sharma’s Resignation
BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma decides to leave his post amid a Media Sting Operation. He made some bombarding comments which further caused chaos in the Indian Cricket Team. He officially sent a resignation letter to the Secretary of the BCCI committee, Jay Shah. His retirement was immediately accepted by the senior officer.
This Indian Cricketer is regarded as a fast bowler for Indian Cricket Team who played several test matches as well as One Day Internationals (ODIs). Talking about his achievements, Chetan Sharma made his first-ever hat trick in the 1987 World Cup and made history of the tournament.
Even after the World Cup, he did not stop and gave extraordinary performances by playing the most innings against England at the Nehru Cup Tournament of 1989. Throughout his career, he has been regarded as the natural descendant of Kapil Dev in the all-rounder category.
Chetan Sharma as Chairman
The selection panel now has 4 officials after Chetan Sharma resigned from the post. Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and S Sharath along with SS Das are the ones who took charge in January.
After the T20 World Cup concluded, the BCCI opted to change the entire selection committee and invited fresh applications. However, nobody came forward to join the panel so the committee then decided to appoint Sharma as the chairman. But this time, the tenure ended for about a month only.
Information Leaked about Indian Cricket Team
Shocking remarks which were given by Chetan landed him in trouble. He was kicked out after revealing sensitive information about the Indian Cricket Team. He took over the position of the Chairman of the selection committee of the Indian Cricket Team in December 2020.
Later on, he was dismissed from the position however again he got elected to the same post when he applied for it. This year in February he got involved in a controversy where he allegedly spoke about the cricketers that they take injections for staying fit. He also leaked the names of some of the renowned personalities.
His image got tarnished after he also claimed that players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya often came to visit him. BCCI wanted his resignation for violating his contract for disclosing team information. During the Sting operation held by Zee News, Sharma tells that there are clashes between the famous cricketers.
Response from BCCI Officials
As per the media reports, a senior official told that none of the senior Indian players had interactions with him. Additionally, a source said that nobody has ever seen Sharma and other cricket players in public during any of the training sessions.
"Chetan spoke a bit too much. None of the top Indian players talks to him. Have you seen him speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session? He would stand in one corner during the T20 World Cup in Australia and no one bothered to speak to him," as stated by another BCCI source who was present in Australia.
