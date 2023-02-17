JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

Chetan Sharma steps down from BCCI Chief Selector post Today, Know how he got trapped in TV Sting Dispute

Chetan Sharma declares his resignation today from the position of Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He left this position and sent a letter to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who further accepted it. Also, he was slammed in a media sting operation. Know what made him quit the role. 

Chetan Sharma resigns, falls prey to Controversial Sting Operation
Chetan Sharma resigns, falls prey to Controversial Sting Operation

