Chetan Sharma steps down from BCCI Chief Selector post Today, Know how he got trapped in TV Sting Dispute

Chetan Sharma’s Resignation

BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma decides to leave his post amid a Media Sting Operation. He made some bombarding comments which further caused chaos in the Indian Cricket Team. He officially sent a resignation letter to the Secretary of the BCCI committee, Jay Shah. His retirement was immediately accepted by the senior officer.

This Indian Cricketer is regarded as a fast bowler for Indian Cricket Team who played several test matches as well as One Day Internationals (ODIs). Talking about his achievements, Chetan Sharma made his first-ever hat trick in the 1987 World Cup and made history of the tournament.

Even after the World Cup, he did not stop and gave extraordinary performances by playing the most innings against England at the Nehru Cup Tournament of 1989. Throughout his career, he has been regarded as the natural descendant of Kapil Dev in the all-rounder category.

Chetan Sharma as Chairman

The selection panel now has 4 officials after Chetan Sharma resigned from the post. Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, and S Sharath along with SS Das are the ones who took charge in January.

After the T20 World Cup concluded, the BCCI opted to change the entire selection committee and invited fresh applications. However, nobody came forward to join the panel so the committee then decided to appoint Sharma as the chairman. But this time, the tenure ended for about a month only.

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it.



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/1BhoLiIbPc