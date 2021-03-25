Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Road, rail transport likely to be affected, Know timings of nationwide strike

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers’ unions, has called for Bharat Bandh on March 26, 2021. The coalition has appealed to people to make the countrywide strike a success.

The Bharat Bandh will be observed from 6 am till 6pm. It has been called in protest against the three contentious farm laws enacted recently by the government. Farmers have been protesting against the three agricultural laws by staging a sit-in along Delhi's borders-Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur since over four months now. They demand a complete repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue.

All the talks between the farmers’ unions and the centre over the bills have failed to reach a conclusion and resolve the stalemate. The protesting farmers mainly fear that the new farm laws will dismantle MSP and corporatise farming.

Bharat Bandh: What will remain shut?

• All road and rail transport, markets and other public places across the country will remain closed between 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

• The farmer union leaders, however, insisted that the strike will be peaceful.

• They also said that copes of the three farm laws will be burnt by the farmers during 'Holika Dahan' on March 28, 2021.

• Several leaders and parties have expressed their support to the farmer union's Bharat Bandh including Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, Odisha Congress, CPI(M) Andhra Pradesh and the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh.

• The Andhra Pradesh state government will observe the protest in support of the farmers' unions protest as well as in protest against the Centre's decision to privatize Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

• All emergency health services will run as usual during the Bharat Bandh.

Background

This is the second Bharat Bandh called by the farmers. The first nationwide strike was called on December 8 and it was observed in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Assam. The strike had received support from several trade unions, various other organisations as well as 24 opposition parties, including the Congress and the NCP.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had called for 'Bharat Bandh' on February 26th in protest against the rise in fuel prices and the new e-way bill. The nationwide strike saw participation by over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country.